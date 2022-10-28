The artificial turf at Fort Missoula Regional Park has been a true-blue friend for the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team.
The Knights have never lost a playoff match on the surface, thriving three years in a row en route to State AA titles. They'll be back on the turf Saturday in a 2 p.m. championship with Billings Senior, trying to do something no other boys team has done on the large-school level: win four titles in a row.
"I think what the players enjoy the best is because it's on the turf, there's no bumps or bad grass and you get a true roll out of the ball," said Hellgate veteran coach Jay Anderson, whose team plays its regular-season matches on natural grass at Rattlesnake fields but rents Fort Missoula in the playoffs.
"The teams get to show off their skills and it doesn't take a bad deflection. It's definitely faster and the field is a little bigger than a normal field. It's bigger, it's faster, and having all the fans on top of you is really fun."
Hellgate (15-1-0) has been so good in reaching the state finals the past nine years that it's easy to feel a little overwhelmed as an opponent. You might even say there's mystique at work for a program that has secured six of the last seven first-place trophies.
Senior (13-2-2) showed it is capable of beating anyone with its 2-0 semifinal win at Bozeman Wednesday. But beating Hellgate on its home away from home at Fort Missoula is a whole different ball game.
"We’re senior-heavy, so we understand that this could be our last game and that we have to give it our all. We won’t lack in that aspect," Senior coach Jace Beck said.
"I think as coaches, we’ve all coached in big games. Myself, I’ve played in the (NAIA) elite eight down in Florida for nationals, so I’ve been a part of big games. This game doesn’t scare me. We’re not scared of Hellgate, for sure. We’re just excited to be able to play against a very legitimate team program.”
Anderson lost all of his starters from last year's state championship team, so it's anyone's guess how this year's team will respond Saturday. One thing is for certain: the Knights have made big strides since suffering their only loss at Helena Capital in September.
"That game showed us what the work rate needs to be in order to compete at that level," Anderson noted. "Capital did a good job taking it to us and it was an eye-opener.
"I just try to relate to the players the best I can. I know they're all individually talented. My goal is to get the best out of all of them."
Beck has a game plan in mind — or at least a general idea of what he wants his team to be aware of playing Hellgate. Likewise, Anderson will give his team a game plan heading into its biggest match of the year.
Still, in the end, Montana high school soccer is all about grit and hustle. Focusing on any one player can lead to trouble.
“I think it’s going to be key to shut down Brady Reed," Beck said. "He’s got 20-some assists, 10-some goals. I haven’t seen him play at a varsity level, but I’ve seen him playing club and I’ve heard from everybody that he’s a fantastic player.
"So it’s going to be key to shut him down, but also understand that we have to treat (the Knights) like they’re all Brady Reeds.”
—Mike Scherting contributed
Sentinel shoots for 1st title
In the State AA girls soccer title game, the Spartans will play Bozeman Gallatin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Bozeman Sports Park.
The fifth-seeded Spartans (11-3-3) won their semifinal Tuesday on penalty kicks against eighth-seeded Billings West, which knocked off No. 1 Missoula Hellgate in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Gallatin (14-0-2) doubled up No. 3 seed Helena High, 4-2, in the other semifinal Wednesday in Bozeman.
Sentinel has never won a state championship in girls soccer. The Spartans lost 2-1 to Helena in the finals in 2015. No Missoula team has ever won an AA title, although the Big Sky girls won titles in 1994 and 1995 when there was one classification.
Gallatin reached the title game in 2021 and lost by a single goal. The Raptors have since navigated a full offseason of waiting and training followed by a regular season of fighting off all other challengers, and on the other side of it all, they have put themselves back in the championship game.
Gallatin saw a three-goal lead shrink down to one on Wednesday afternoon against Helena High, but ultimately the Raptors did as they have done all season and remained in control.
“It was difficult,” Gallatin senior Tessa Scott said, looking at the overall season. “We had to train every single day, and we had to work hard to get to where we are, and I'm really proud of us for that. Every single day that we put in the work led us to here.”
Senior Olivia Collins, the state’s leading scorer with 38 goals coming into the game, put Gallatin ahead 2-0 Wednesday by dribbling through the box and shooting past goalkeeper Tauni Moore. Collins later assisted on a goal by sophomore Emery Streets that gave Gallatin a three-goal cushion.
Though the Raptors haven’t played Sentinel this year, coach Joel Ganey remembers the Spartans' talent level from a quarterfinal game against them last season — a 2-0 win for Gallatin. He is hopeful his own team takes advantage of the opportunity it has against Sentinel this season.
“They've done everything we've asked of them and more,” Ganey said of his team. “When we got in the championship last year, we talked about there are some schools that never make it to a championship and so we need to enjoy this moment. So to get there two years in a row is unreal. I think the season we had is awesome, and we've got to keep going. We've got one more to play.”
—Parker Cotton, Bozeman Daily Chronicle
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.