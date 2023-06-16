MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate's Brady Reed has been named Gatorade Player of the Year for high school boys soccer in the state of Montana.

He is the third Hellgate player in a row to receive the honor behind Marcus Anderson and Beckett Arthur. In total, six Knights have received the accolade in boys soccer.

The 5-foot-6, 128-pound sophomore forward led the Knights to a 16-1 record and a fourth-straight State AA championship last fall. Reed scored 10 goals and dished out 23 assists, including the setup of the lone goal in Hellgate’s 1-0 win over Billings Senior in the State AA title game.

Reed is the first player from Montana to be named to the United States Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program national team.

“There are very few players who are as dangerous as Brady,” Hellgate veteran coach Jay Anderson said. “He has both the ability to beat defenders one-on-one and the vision to play a killer pass in tight spaces. The technical ability he has on the ball, combined with his creativity, makes him incredibly hard to contain.”

A practiced pianist, Reed has volunteered locally playing music at a nursing home. He has also donated his time as a peer math tutor and as a youth soccer coach and referee.

Reed has maintained a 3.45 GPA in the classroom. He is the first sophomore to win the award for the Hellgate boys since Matt Baldridge.

"He's got very smooth feet and understands the game," Anderson said. "He's one of those kids blessed with natural talent and we feel fortunate he takes that talent on the soccer field instead of using it in another sport."

Anderson has led the Knights to a record four straight Class AA boys titles and his team has won seven of the last eight state championships.

