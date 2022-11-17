MISSOULA — Coach Jay Anderson, whose Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team made Montana history last month by winning its fourth straight State AA title, is among four Treasure State skippers that have been named Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.
United Soccer Coaches recognizes coaches of the year in all 50 states. In Montana, there were divisions for large schools (AA) and smaller schools (A).
Recognition by the United Soccer Coaches organization is nothing new for Anderson. Five years ago he was named National High School Coach of the Year by the organization formerly know as the United Soccer Coaches of America.
Joel Ganey of Bozeman Gallatin was named Coach of the Year for Montana Class AA girls programs. He led his team to a win in the state title match over Missoula Sentinel.
Nolan Trafton of Billings Central earned Class A honors on the girls side after leading his team to a win at Whitefish in the state finals. O'Brien Byrd of Columbia Falls earned the Class A honor for boys soccer after guiding the Wildcats to a win in the state finals.
Montana players of the year were also feted. On the girls side, senior Olivia Collins from Bozeman Gallatin earned the recognition for the second straight year. On the boys side, junior Trey Moseman of Helena Capital was honored.
Voting for 2022 Treasure State honors was by done by Montana high school coaches.
