After leading the Yellowjackets to a 6-1 win over Bigfork last Thursday, senior soccer player Carlos Morales just had one final task to complete.
Morales received a certificate of appreciation from the American Legion for his final Eagle Scout project, an inspiring plaque honoring Stevensville soccer players who served in the military.
Both of his coaches, Ralph Serrette and Eric Depee served in the Army, and were a part of his inspiration.
American Legion Post 94 commander Chuck Burgmeier led the ceremony in a presentation of the colors in front of 150 players and fans who attended the soccer game. Morales will continue adding soccer players who served in the military as he discovers them.
“I had a lot of fun with it,” Morales said. “(The coaches) have reached out to some kids who they knew served, and I have had some kids reach out to me.”
As of right now, there are about 11 names on the plaque, but there is room for a lot more from every branch of service.
Coach Serrette, who boasts the longest serving high school soccer coach in the state, coaching Stevensville soccer for 29 years, said Morales is a great kid both on and off the field.
“He has been giving us some quality minutes on the field, and I’m really going to miss him,” Serrette said.
Coach Depee, who served from 2009-2012 as a diesel mechanic, is now a machinist, and helped Morales put together the plaque as well as helped with some names to go on there.
“It’s a very impressive monument,” Depee said. “It’s definitely cool to see a young kid like that show his appreciation.”
