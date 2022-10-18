MISSOULA — They're the No. 3 seed that no one wants to see.
A dark horse to win the State AA girls soccer title. The team with arguably the best keeper in the state in senior Kassidy Kirgan and the most dynamic goal scorer in senior Haley Wolsky.
The Sentinel Spartans sent notice Tuesday they're serious about making a postseason run with a 3-0 home win over Kalispell Flathead in the first round of the playoffs. They'll hit the road Friday for a showdown at second-seeded Billings Skyview, with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.
"I think we can go all the way, 100 percent," said Kirgan, who will play soccer for NCAA Division I Seattle University next fall. "We're peaking at the right time, working together ... We just have so much talent on this team from back to front. It's an exciting time for sure."
With so much talent and depth, it's hard to understand why Sentinel (9-3-3) is a 3 seed. That is until you learn the backstory.
The Spartans played without Kirgan and Wolsky for the first half of the season because of injuries. Without them, they went 1-3-2. Since their return, the team has tied state tournament top seed Missoula Hellgate and is now riding a six-game win streak.
Wolsky, who wears a brace on her left hamstring and plans to play softball in college, has 12 goals in eight games. And almost as many assists.
"I play every game like it's my last," said the speedy senior, whose team was locked in a scoreless tie at halftime Tuesday.
"Today we weren't connecting as much at the start and didn't come out with as much intensity as a team. In the second half we were like, 'Come on, we have to score early and put this game away.' That's what we did. We play for each other and it's not individually, which I really like."
The Spartans had to overcome a mental hurdle in playing Flathead for the second time in six days.
"We were worried we'd come out flat because we beat them 8-0 last Thursday," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "I reminded them this team tied us earlier in the season when we didn't have (Kirgan) or (Wolsky).
"Second half we came out on fire. We talked about it at halftime, keep doing what you're doing and just take it up a level, and they did."
Wolsky took charge on the offensive end. She tracked down a mishandled pass by the Bravettes and made them pay, booting the ball with her left foot far post into the goal in the 41st minute. Roughly a minute later, Brooke McKittrick found herself in the right place at the right time for the hosts, kicking the ball in the goal from close range after Flathead keeper Joy Sund couldn't control a hard shot from the flank.
Wolsky added another goal in the 57th minute. Once again, she capitalized on a mishandled pass by Flathead's defenders.
Meanwhile, Kirgan was manning the goal on the other end with her usual diligence, making the most of her limited opportunities to block shots.
Kirgan has been on a mission since returning to the lineup.
"When I was (injured), I was doing my best to lead, and that's super hard when I'm watching someone else at my position, just wishing I was out there with my teammates," she noted. "When I got back, it just opened my mindset for everything. I was so motivated and fired up."
Kirgan has allowed just three goals as a senior, two coming on penalty kicks. Part of the credit goes to her teammates.
"Irelyn Lochridge has been phenomenal as our only senior in the midfield, and we've had some younger girls filling in those other spots," coach Lochridge said. "It's been huge to watch two sophomores and juniors step in and fill out the other spots.
"We are one of the few teams that feels like we have that depth. I've got depth of two or three at almost every position. And (senior defender) Lilly (Allen) is the best leader you could ask for. She's like Future Coaches of America. I'd hire her in a second to help me out."
Flathead bowed out with a record of 4-10-1. Skyview (10-3-1) received a bye Tuesday as a No. 2 seed.
Boys
The Sentinel boys opened tournament play with a 2-0 home win over Butte Tuesday. The Spartans (8-3-4) advanced to play in the quarterfinals at Bozeman (11-2-1) on Saturday.
Luke Olsen gave Sentinel a lead midway through the first half on an assist from Zollie Friedman. Evan Richardson scored an insurance goal on an assist from Jackson Krueger in the 75th minute. Spartans keeper Ben Onstad earned the shutout win.
"We've been talking about consistency for 80 minutes, and that's coming," Spartans coach Justin Mikkola said. "Today was as comprehensive of a game as we've had.
"Butte is a tough opponent. Their last five results have been really good, including (a tie) against us. So, we knew we had to play today."
