MISSOULA — Down a goal and a player with under 2 minutes left, it didn't look good for the Missoula Sentinel boys soccer team in its battle with defending State AA champion Hellgate.
After all, the Knights had won their last 17 games dating back to last season. Breaking that streak seemed like a remote possibility at best for a squad that was dealt a red card in the second half, leaving it with 10 players on the field.
But that's exactly what happened. Sentinel senior Wyatt Keyes lofted a free kick toward the upper left corner of Hellgate's goal and it deflected off the keeper's hands and the goal post to senior Hunter Chatriand, who put it in the net with seconds left to give the Spartans an improbable 2-2 draw Thursday at Playfair Park.
It was sweet redemption for the midfielder Chatriand. He was at fault on a game-tying own goal in the 59th minute when Hellgate's Reggie Duce booted the ball from the right flank and it bounced off Chatriand into the Spartans' net, forging a 1-1 tie.
Hellgate (9-0-1) then seized its first lead in the 67th minute when Lars Thorne-Thomsen threaded the needle on a pass to Marcus Anderson in the Spartans' 18-yard box. A Sentinel defender and keeper Will Thomas both failed in their bid to slow Anderson and he was left with an easy tap-in.
That set the stage for the dramatic finish.
"I was a little disappointed with my own goal that I got against us, but then I couldn't let that get me down so I had to go score one," Chatriand said. "This was definitely a big improvement from last time we played them and lost 5-2. Next time we're just going to have to beat them."
The outcome left Sentinel coach Gary Stein feeling a little emotional.
"Our seniors," he started, voice cracking, "it's been a long time, so sure we wanted to win. We played with 10 men against the best team in the state and we have nothing to be sorry about.
"We're as good as anybody. These seniors, they really wanted it. We know who (Hellgate) is and we now know who we are. We're very unified. This is probably the most together team I've coached in a long time."
Sentinel (5-1-1) put a scare into the Knights at the start of the second half when Aaron Stanicar scored on an assist by Keyes. That lit a fire under the Knights, who dominated possession for most of the second half but had trouble putting the ball past Thomas.
After Anderson's goal with about 3 minutes left, the Spartans were left in desperation mode with a 2-1 deficit.
"I went out to check on an injury with 9 minutes left and turned to our captain (Tait Kuchenbrod) and said, 'We've just got to defend until about the 3 minute mark, then we just have to risk it and send everybody as far forward as we can,'" Stein said.
"I think all the players knew and I was certainly yelling at them (late), to just play big and down the center to put pressure on their defenders. Literally what happened is what we were hoping for, but you can't plan for a bad bounce."
For the second time this season, the Sentinel and Hellgate girls battled to a draw. This time it was 0-0, but there was plenty of drama at the end.
With about 3 minutes remaining, Hellgate was leveled with a yellow card for tackling Haley Wolsky in the 18-yard box. The Spartans were awarded a penalty kick from point-blank range but Hellgate proved equal to the task, with keeper Sophie Pierce diving to her left to save a sharp roller booted by Faith Marshall.
Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge was pleased with the way his team played aggressively down the stretch. But the outcome left him with mixed feelings.
"It's a crosstown. I mean, you just never know how it's going to go," he said. "Both teams played really well.
"I don't know how I feel about it right now. It's a point (in the standings), it's better than zero points. But when you're that close to three points (with a win) on a PK, it was in your grasp and it slipped away."
Sophomore Kassidy Kirgan delivered a heroic performance at keeper for Sentinel. She had the wind knocked out of her on a collision early in the second half but declined to come out of the game and went on to record a shutout.
The good news for the Spartans is they will now have the chance to play for the mythical city title against Big Sky. The teams play Saturday and again on Oct. 6 in a makeup game. The Eagles need to win just one of those games to earn the city title. The Spartans need two wins to secure undisputed city bragging rights. A win and a tie would give them a share of the city title with Big Sky.
