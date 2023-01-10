GREAT FALLS -- Eric Fowell, who led the Great Falls High girls soccer team to a 3-8-3 record as interim head coach last season, has been recommended to guide the program full time in 2023.
Mike Henneberg, athletic director for Great Falls schools, proposed that Fowell be promoted, pending approval by the school board.
"Great Falls Public Schools and Great Falls High recognize Eric's work in the 2022 season and are excited to have him lead the Bison girls program in 2023 and into the future," Henneberg said.
"His work ethic and commitment to the program is appreciated and we look forward to its continued growth."
