HELENA — There were plenty of smiles to go around for Helena Capital’s soccer teams on Tuesday afternoon. Both Bruin programs — the boys and girls — left Northwest Field with first-round playoff victories over Butte and Glacier.
For the girls, a 3-2 win over the Wolfpack gave Capital its first postseason win since 2016, a year in which the Bruins advanced all the way to the Class AA State Championship game.
The Capital boys shut out Butte 4-0.
“We’ve been building, so it’s taken us some time to come back and rebuild our team the way that our formation works and the way we work with each other,” Bruins girls head coach Brandon Price said. “To come through the season and host a playoff game, and then come through that playoff game with a win to go on to round two, it’s a lot of smiles.”
Glacier — trailing 3-1 — went on the attack late. Reagan Brisendine scored a goal in the 70th minute and the Wolfpack had several opportunities to tie the contest. Capital held firm, preserving its one-goal advantage.
“I think we all got tired, but I think we all had so much heart in those last 10 minutes and we just tried to hold on as long as we could...Just wanting to play for each other,” Capital’s Katheryn Emmert said. “We all wanted to win super bad, and we just pushed ourselves to be better.”
Entering the match, Capital had yet to score against Glacier in two attempts this season. Taylor Cornwell changed that in the 17th minute, and after an own goal tied the match at 1-1, Emmert put Capital ahead for good with a goal in the 33rd minute.
“Third time playing an opponent. Everyone knows how difficult it is to beat an opponent three times in a season,” Glacier head coach Damion Blackburn said. “They capitalized on some chances. We, frankly, didn’t. I think our young team showed a lot of poise and character beyond their years.”
The Wolfpack was playing without their starting goalkeeper — Ella Wilson — on Tuesday, and according to Blackburn, the program did not have a dedicated back-up keeper. Glacier’s replacement in the net still had a handful of saves early in the match, but Lilli Danzer’s goal for Capital in the 62nd minute put the Bruins too far out in front with too little time for the Wolfpack to recover.
“That you can play better soccer, but you’re not always going to win,” Blackburn said of the message to his team post match. “That’s been a lesson from a few matches. We want our kids to play with courage, to value possession of the ball and not play just so direct. One of the things that our program will be known for is possession-oriented, attacking, exciting soccer...At times you’re going to lose games at the high school level because that’s just how the game is.”
Glacier entered the postseason as the defending state champion. Emmert said it shows how much Capital has improved from last year, and even over the course of this season, to be able to get the win.
After being shut out twice by the Wolfpack, the Bruins tweaked their strategy and game plan ever so slightly to attempt to get a different result.
The outcome? Well, third time's the charm.
“We changed up our formation today in order to play off our pass work,” Price said. “Our unity as a team is really nice and their pass work is really good. We changed up to complement that and to attempt to get closer to the goal with our shot opportunities, and that panned out today. Having not scored against this team in the last two outings, to come out today and score three [goals] was great.
“When it came down to it and it counted the most, the girls came together and pulled it off.”
Capital will play Billings West in the quarterfinals on Saturday at noon.
Capital boys blank Butte
The Bruins were one and done in the playoffs a year ago after making it to the semifinals in 2019. A blanking of Bulldogs on Tuesday afternoon sends the Bruins back to the quarterfinals.
“Butte really sat in and gave us some problems in the first half, dedicated, I think, to just trying to keep it at zeros,” Capital boys head coach Stefan Wall said. “The boys showed great resilience, didn’t get frustrated and were able to get that goal in the first half that really made the difference. A little tactical change in the second half, we were much more effective. Butte just showed great fight, good composure, and I was pleased we were able to roll in a few more.”
Capital spent the majority of the match on Butte’s side of the field, pressuring the Bulldogs. For much of the first half, Butte failed to crack, and even reversed the roles a time or two and got a shot on Capital’s goal.
Through 40 minutes of play, an own goal from Butte was the difference, but two second-half goals from sophomore Tizer Kazmierowski helped Capital keep its distance.
“We were on the front-foot, definitely, but that was by design,” Wall said. “When you’re an underdog in a playoff game and you can get penalty kicks -- that’s what [Butte] really tried to do. Thought that we played well. Goalkeeper made a couple of really big saves toward the end to keep the shutout. We’re looking forward to playing another game this season.”
Kazmierowski scored in the 47th minute to open the second-half scoring for the Bruins, and again in the 78th minute. His goal sandwiched a penalty kick that Trey Moseman put in the back of the net. For Kazmierowski, his pair of playoff goals adds to his six from the regular season, while Moseman added to his team-high eight scores in the win.
“For me, it’s great,” Kazmierowski said of the win. “As a sophomore, I didn’t get that much of a run freshman year. The boys are really happy to have this momentum into the playoffs. Really happy we could get this far...Just great team play. We played how coach told us to. We got opportunities and we finished them.”
Butte had its chances to score, but Capital goalkeeper Sean Swingley shut that down to keep the shutout in-tact. In the early-going, his counterpart, Joe Schrader, was matching that effort, something Butte head coach Cody Carpenter asked of his junior before the match.
“I challenged him before the game that he was going to have to have one of those spectacular games, and he did,” Carpenter said. “We felt that [Capital] really only earned that very last goal. The others were just kinda bad luck, bad bounces...They definitely controlled the match and the possession like we expected, but we did have our chances.”
The Bulldogs were playing with only 13 available players on Tuesday, according to Carpenter, and just one healthy senior. Though the team wanted to win and extend its season, leaving Helena with a victory felt like a tall order considering the cards Butte had been dealt and the prior engagements (two Capital wins) between the two teams.
“I thought we did the best we could given the situation we were in with people sick and injured,” Carpenter said.
With their win, the Bruins will now get Billings West in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
“We’re taking it very seriously, not lightly at all,” Kazmierowski said of the playoffs. “A lot of hard work at practice and a good mentality.”
