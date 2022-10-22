BILLINGS — For a semifinal win celebration, the one put forth by the Billings Central girls soccer team Saturday at Amend Park was a bit restrained.
To that end, coach Nolan Trafton tried to inject some energy into the occasion by shouting, “We’re going to the championship!” following the team’s post-match huddle.
Even that didn’t move the needle much.
Perhaps the Rams were waiting to exhale after absorbing a physical and hectic final 20 minutes, nearly losing a three-goal lead in the process, before they hung on to beat Columbia Falls 4-3 and advance to next week’s Class A championship match.
It’ll be the 14th championship appearance in the last 17 seasons for the Rams (13-1-0), who appeared to be cruising to victory before Columbia Falls (10-5) nearly pinned them to the turf in the second half.
“It was a grind,” conceded Rams defender Lily Bland, a senior. “They put up a good, good offense against us and they also played defense really well. So it was all we could do to just keep the ball and try to get it in the back of the net. They’re a very good team.”
Before 18 minutes were gone in the game, Central’s Kendall Wahl had a goal and two assists. Having returned about a month ago from a strained MCL injury suffered very early in the season, Wahl has worked her way back into playing form and was a driving force on the Rams’ right wing in the early going.
Wahl assisted on goals to Lauren Dull — a right-side screamer of a shot — and Abby Derbyshire — a volley out of the air from a Wahl cross — before Wahl put the Rams up 3-0 on a goal of her own.
Josie Harris pulled one back for the Wildcats, however, before Ava Yates toe-poked a cross from Wahl into the net just before a Columbia Falls defender could clear the pass.
Central led 4-1 at the half, and all seemed right in the Rams’ world, thanks to Wahl’s MVP-like performance in the first 20 minutes.
“Physically, I think she was fit a few weeks ago and now the last couple of weeks her confidence is back,” Trafton said. “She’s willing to take on defenders one-on-one, cut with the ball … everything that makes her so dangerous. So I think she’s back in my opinion.”
It only took the Wildkats 30 seconds to get back into the match after the break, however. Hope McAfee brought Columbia Falls within 4-2 shortly after halftime, and with 20:27 remaining in the game, Sydney Mann blasted in a rebound goal to make it 4-3.
The match continued to open up from there with Rams keeper Olivia Tourtlotte and Wildkats keeper Zoey Byrd doing their best to keep things where they were.
Byrd smothered a ball off the foot of a charging Derbyshire before the Central senior could shoot, and at the other end Mann missed a chance at another goal by putting a shot into the side netting. Derbyshire nearly scored again, but Columbia Falls defender Taylor Rogers cleared the ball off the goal line after Byrd had come off her line to get a hand on the shot.
The last, best chance came with just under four minutes to play when a Columba Falls shot deflected off a Central defender and caromed off the goal crossbar. An inch or two the other way and who knows how this game might have gone.
“This was a testament to the character of this team,” Columbia Falls coach Thomas Clark said, “to keep battling until the end. It kind of showed about character, but also that they can play technically and tactically to come and score two second-half goals against the best team in the state in my book. At least the best team we’ve seen so far, and we’ve seen some good ones.”
It was just the fourth time this season that the high-powered Rams have scored fewer than five goals, and just the second time they’ve given up more than two. Trafton said the Rams received some in-game injuries that forced him to rearrange the formation a bit, including moving forward Derbyshire to midfield for extended stretches.
In the end, though, the Rams had just enough to win their final home match of the season. They’ll travel to Whitefish (12-1-1), a 5-3 overtime winner over Hamilton, next weekend in the hopes of breaking a three-year championship drought.
“This was very nerve-wracking, but I believe in my team and I believe in my abilities,” Bland said. “We have some great coaches and everyone just came together and we held (the Wildkats) off. There’s a lot of seniors on this team and we’ve been playing forever, so it’s real emotional, especially since it was our last home game. We just wanted to give it our all.”
Indeed, the Wildkats forced the Rams to drain the tank. The Rams have a week to fill it back up and see if they can celebrate in earnest.
