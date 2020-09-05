HELENA – For the first time this season, the Helena High soccer teams hosted matches at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
And while the matches didn't feel exactly as they did a year ago at this time, the return of spectators Saturday was a huge step in the direction of normalcy.
The difference wasn't lost on players and coaches.
"It was a special day," Helena boys head coach Carl Straub said. "We were able to get the parents out. They have been so great and I am just glad they finally got to come out and see their kids play."
Both Helena teams wore pink in honor of cancer victims and in the first match of the varsity doubleheader, which featured the boys teams, the Bengals won 4-0, thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Jacob Demmons.
"Parents were pretty bummed when they found out they couldn't come," Demmons said. "So it was pretty special to have them here."
Travis Robertson struck first for Helena High, giving the Bengals a 1-0 lead they carried into halftime. Then, in the 59th minute, Demmons found the back of the net. He scored again about six minutes later and suddenly, it was 3-nil Helena. He now has four goals in three games this season.
Jacob Demmons adds goal No. 2. Bengals up 2-0. 59th minute. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/GhQWSIeTxc— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) September 5, 2020
"He's been great for us," Straub said of Demmons. "He's had such a great attitude and he plays with passion. He works hard so it's good to see that pay off."
Josh Velasquez tacked on another goal late for Helena, which is now 1-2-0 on the season following ties with Helena Capital and Glacier. Helena was able to finish off the shutout, the first of the season for the Bengals and keeper Dylan Maharg.
"That was one of the boxes we wanted to check," Straub said of the shutout. "It was good to keep the shutout and Dylan made a nice save there at the end."
Kalispell Flathead 3, Helena High 2 (girls)
In the second match of the day, between the Helena girls and Kalispell, the unbeaten Bengals got off to a roaring start with two first-half goals.
The first came from Rachel Plaster, who scored on a free kick that originated from well outside the box. That made it 1-0 Bengals.
This just in: Rachel Plaster is ridiculous. Buries this off a free kick. Sorry didn't catch hitting the back of the net. That was wayyyyy out there. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/dtbVbHjKuF— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) September 5, 2020
Shortly after Plaster found the net for the fourth time this season, freshman Logan Todorovich cleaned up a corner kick for her second goal of the season, giving Helena a 2-0 advantage.
Logan Todorovich drills it home for her 2nd goal of the season. Bengals up 2-0 1H. #mtscores pic.twitter.com/UOsTbhzUgy— Chris Peterson (@cmpetey406) September 5, 2020
Trailing by two, Kalispell needed a spark and got one from Tessa Smith, who also scored on a free kick outside the box, making the score 2-1 at the break.
In the second 40 minutes, Kalispell pulled even as Skyleigh Thompson put home a goal in the 65th minute to give the Braves 3-2 advantage.
Helena High was unable to even the score in the closing minutes, giving the Bengals their first loss of the season.
Helena will be back in action on Tuesday against Butte. The boys will play at 3 p.m., followed by the girls at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.