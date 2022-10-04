Rivalry games hold their place in sports for a reason and Wednesday, the city of Helena will see the renewal of the rivalry between Helena High and Capital on the soccer pitch.
Specifically, the two teams will meet at Nelson Stadium in a rematch of their matches there a few weeks ago. The Helena High girls blanked their Capital counterparts for their seventh straight win in the series and will look to extend that streak to eight on Wednesday.
"We definitely do feel some pressure to keep that streak going," Said Avery Kraft who scored first in the Helena girls 3-0 win September. "But that also kind of fuels us. We don't want to lose that, so we come out and (play) really hard."
The Bengals have won six of their last seven against Capital via shutout and in their last five matches total, including the earlier win over the Bruins, Helena has allowed just one goal, which came in a 1-0 loss to Sentinel last Saturday.
"I feel good about the way that we've played," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "And we are going to continue to play well (Wednesday). Even though we gave up a goal against Sentinel, I was very pleased with how we played."
Capital certainly knows how hard it can be to score against the Bengals. This class of CHS seniors Megan Carpenter, Lauren Hoxie, Madison Hermes, Olivia Wigton, Lilli Danzer, Madison Burda and Sydney Emmons have yet to beat Helena High. In fact, they have only scored on goal on them and Wednesday could be their last chance.
"I think with us and Helena High, it's more of a mental block than anything." Capital head coach Brandon Price said. "And we talked about that in our last team meeting. We have rebuilt this program over the last four years and got to the second round of the playoffs last season and hopefully, we can do at least that this year, but Helena High, it's crosstown and of all the ones you want to win, you want to win that one."
"There's a different vibe than in any other game," Said Kraft. "It's the town rivalry and it just has a different atmosphere."
While the Helena defense has been spectacular, the Bengals haven't had trouble scoring either and have five players with at least six goals. Senior Tess Lawlor is leading HHS with 11 goals. Kraft is second with 10. Logan Todorovich has nine, followed by Elli Wilson (8) and Madilyn Todorovich who has six.
Logan Todorovich also leads the Bengals in assists with 11, while Kraft has seven and Madi Todorovich has six.
Danzer has a team-high seven goals to lead Capital. Fellow seniors Wigton and Hoxie each have five, while junior Scout Jenkins is another top scorer with six.
Helena (8-3) is second in the Western AA right now. The Bruins (7-4) are fourth. So in addition to being an important match because of the crosstown rivalry, the outcome will have a big impact on the final regular-season standings.
The boys match, which actually will start first at 3 p.m., will also be important for the Western AA standings as the Bruins try to keep pace with first-place Hellgate. The Knights are 10-1 (with a loss to CHS), while Capital is unbeaten (eight wins, three ties) but is being held back by too many draws.
That has the Bruins (8-0-3) three points behind Hellgate with three matches to go. Helena is sitting at the bottom of the table (0-10-1). The Bengals have struggled to score goals and have managed multiple goals in only one match this season.
However, crazy things happen in rivalry games and that's why the Bruins know it's important to manage their emotions.
"I'll probably get in trouble with my assistants for this, but for me, it's just been another game," Capital head coach Stefan Wall said. "I didn't play here (at Capital) so maybe it means more to them but I think the fun of it is getting to play against the guys you play with in club over the spring and summer. I think soccer is the only sport that does that and maybe swimming. It carries a little more emotion than I like as a coach, so for us, it's going to be about managing that."
Bridger Leeflang knows about managing that emotion. The Capital senior has just two goals in his high school career with the Bruins and both have come against Helena High, one of which came in the 7-0 win last month.
"It comes down to energy," Leeflang said. "If you are too high energy, you aren't going to do too well. But if you can control that, it really helps."
Finnegan Daly-Mast certainly knows a thing or two about controlling his emotions. The former Helena High player, who plays now for Capital after going to Spain to play soccer for a year, not only scored a goal in crosstown, but also the game-winner against Hellgate on a penalty kick earlier this season.
"It's more intense," Daly-Mast said. "And I have an added layer of drive to try and win this game. We just need to keep our heads and not let the atmosphere get to us."
On the list of goals for the season, the Bruins have bigger aspirations than just beating the Bengals. Yet for the seniors especially, a sweep would have added meaning.
"Even though we won the first time," Leeflang said. "It still means a lot."
Capital has had a balanced attack and has seven different players with at least four goals scored this season. However, the leader has been Tizer Kazmierowski with nine, followed by Gunnar Shumate with eight. Trey Moseman and Josiah Bibeau each have six.
Lewis Peterson and Will Johnson have each score twice for the Bengals, who have also gotten goals from Travis Ryland-Davis and Fletcher Buck.
Both crosstown soccer matches will be held at Nelson Stadium. The boys will play at 3 p.m. followed by the girls at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.