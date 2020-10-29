HELENA — The Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack knew beating Helena, on its home field, for the Class AA state girls soccer championship wasn't going to be easy.
But nothing worthwhile is and thanks to a stoppage time goal in the first half from Taylor Brisendine, as well as a herculean defensive effort to hold Helena scoreless, the Wolfpack made history Thursday, knocking off the Bengals 1-0 to win their first ever state title at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
"It's a dream come true," Brisendine said after the match. "I didn't even realize that we had won until I saw my teammates running at me. It's an incredible feeling, I almost can't believe it."
Glacier and Helena met twice during the regular season, with the Bengals winning both matches by a combined score of 5-0. And early in the first half, when Helena narrowly missed on a couple of scoring chances, including a shot off the crossbar by Rachel Plaster, it felt like the Bengals were poised to take the lead.
"I thought we did a great job controlling the ball," Helena head coach Mike Meloy said. "We just for whatever reason, had a tough time finishing."
Despite controlling the ball for most of the first half, Helena wasn't able to capitalize and late in the stanza, the Wolfpack did, as Brisendine found the back of net, which ended a 200-minute stretch without a goal against the Bengals.
"It just felt so unreal," Brisendine said. "It was crazy, I don't even know to explain it."
How it came about though was all timing and execution.
"Madison (Becker) will get the ball and she will take it over her head," Brisendine said. "And I'll make that run through and finally, this one time I took the touch and found the back of the net."
"From there, I was thinking that we have this game. This is ours."
Yet, the Bengals still had 40 minutes to pull even and the highest-scoring team in the Western AA during the regular season continued to press forward.
Early in the second half, it yielded another promising scoring opportunity from Elsa Grebenc, but again, the ball went off the post.
Helena continued to push the ball into Glacier territory, earning corner kicks and a number of free kicks near the box, however, Kenzie Williams and the Wolfpack defense was unyielding.
"We were just trying to do everything we could," Williams a senior defender said. "But being able to celebrate with my teammates at the end, it's an incredible feeling, it's hard to even describe right now."
While the Glacier offense got the deciding goal, the win can ultimately be credited to the defense.
"It was just spectacular," Glacier head coach Brenden Byrd said. "This group was doing everything possible they could do to hold on. Defensively, we just wanted to stay in the fight in the midfield and we didn't win every ball, we lost quite a few, but the girls did everything they needed to do. It was just pure grit."
Now, the Wolfpack and their eight seniors, will walk away with a piece of school history.
"This group came in with unfinished business," Byrd said. "And the trophy is coming home and we are going to put our name on that banner."
For Helena High, the loss ended a magical run that featured come-from-behind wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. Yet, after falling short of a third straight comeback, the Bengals will have to settle for runner-up.
"This team has overcome so much," Meloy said. "We came back twice and had to win on penalty kicks. They played through a blizzard and then having this delayed, so I am incredibly proud of all of these girls."
"We were happy to have hosted the championship and been part of an all-Western AA final," He added. "But we are a young team and these girls will bounce back. We just got beat by a very good team."
