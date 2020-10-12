MISSOULA — Do-or-die time has arrived for Missoula's Class AA boys and girls soccer teams.
For the Missoula Hellgate boys, who host winless Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., it marks the first step toward what the Knights hope will be a repeat state championship. For the Hellgate girls, the first playoff round is something altogether different as they brace for a 2:30 p.m. home showdown against a Kalispell Flathead team they split with this fall.
"I know the girls are excited for the game," said Hellgate girls coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge, whose team lost at Flathead last Tuesday, 1-0. "We're looking forward to a tough-fought match just like the other two.
"We're feeling fortunate we were able to pull out a win on Thursday (at Glacier) so we can host. It's also given us momentum."
Hellgate's home field advantage is stunted because of COVID-19 rules that permit just two fans per player for both teams. Still, Hiller-Claridge believes her team is more comfortable playing on its Ratttlesnake pitch.
"I just think being on your own field, there's a nostalgic feeling to that and to not have to come off a bus," she said. "Your legs are fresher and it makes your ability to focus before a game better. But we know Flathead will be ready to play."
Hiller-Claridge likes the chemistry her team has developed on offense and defense. The Knights also boast a strong keeper in Sophie Pierce.
"Flathead has speed and they're well-organized," Hiller-Claridge said. "But we're trying to focus on our game. We've learned if we do that we can come out successful."
The Big Sky girls will play at Missoula Sentinel on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. The Sentinel boys will entertain Butte at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winning teams will advance to Saturday's quarterfinal round.
