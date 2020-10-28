BOZEMAN — In the strangest of autumns, one that began under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic and ended on a soggy field that required seven hours of snow removal the previous day, Missoula Hellgate provided a sense of normalcy Wednesday afternoon.
The Knights are kings of the Class AA boys soccer world.
Again.
Junior midfielder Lars Thorne-Thomsen set the tone with his first goal and served up the dagger with a score in stoppage time as the 2020 Knights carved their own niche in the program's heady legacy by fending off fellow traditional powerhouse Bozeman 3-1 for their fifth title in six years.
"Super proud of these guys," 18th-year Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said after watching his sixth state-title team prance jubilantly with the trophy in a scrum at midfield. "They’re not riding on the coattails of anybody. They earned this for themselves."
Senior defender Beckett Arthur's dreams of a state basketball title in March were cruelly thwarted by COVID-19 on the season's final day in March. The possibility of a similar fate hung over this deep, experienced and talented Hellgate soccer team the entire season, making it ever sweeter that he could close his career with a penalty-kick goal, an assist and the right as co-captain to hoist the trophy toward a cloudy sky.
"It’s such an adrenealine rush," Arthur, taking a brief break from hugs and photos, said of his third state title. "I think the first time I did it (2017) I was excited, but this was definitely the most emotional game I’ve played in because it’s the last time I’m going to play with all my buddies I’ve been playing with for 10-plus years. Just the feeling of embracing each other and giving each other hugs ... there was a little bit of crying, but not too much.
"It's just an incredible feeling."
For Hellgate (17-0-1), the numbers are staggering.
Wednesday was the program's seventh consecutive state-title appearance. The Knights are 32-0-4 since the start of the 2019 season, their only blemish this fall a 2-2 tie to arch-rival Missoula Sentinel.
Bozeman (15-2-1) isn't far behind, having won the four non-Hellgate championships in the past decade, and that razor-thin margin was on display Wednesday.
Thorne-Thomsen took advantage of an early Bozeman mistake by scoring from the left wing in the 10th minute and the Knights appeared destined to cruise when Arthur nailed his PK six minutes into the second half for a 2-0 margin that, as Hawks coach Hunter Terry described it, "Put us on the chase". But the Hawks began to apply desperation pressure, and when Andrew Barckholtz punched home a shot from the right wing with still 15 minutes to play Hellgate was on its heels until Thorne-Thomsen's finale in the 85th minute.
Whew.
"It was just kind of we sealed the deal, like 'We did it boys!'," Thorne-Thomsen said. "We worked hard for it all season and just to get that last one and finish them off felt good -- amazing."
Said Anderson: "I thought we played a real good first half. I thought we were able to possess the ball and do our thing. In the second half Bozeman had a lot of grit and we had to kind of match it and bunker in and survive it at the end."
Not far from where the Knights celebrated, the Hawks sat or stood in front of their bench disconsolately.
Their season began with Terry actually having to watch a match from his car in the parking lot due to COVID-19 precautions. The championship match initially was scheduled for Saturday, but a rare October storm that dropped some eight inches of snow and pushed temperatures as low as minus-20 in the Gallatin Valley forced postponement to Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a cadre of 30 Hawk parents used a Kubota tractor and a pickup to gingerly push snow to the periphery, an effort that took seven hours, activities director Mark Ator said.
"When I reflect on this season overall, so many things went south and the amount of adversity that we encountered was absolutely mind-blowing," Terry said. "The way that we stayed in pursuit of our goals was incredible.
"The guys worked their butts off. They did everything we asked them to do. I'm super proud of everyone this was an incredible season, an incredible rollercoaster. I’m disappointed about the outcome but I couldn’t be any more proud of the way my guys carried themselves. I'm just thankful."
The Knights, too, were thankful and proud after a season that required more attention to detail than any could remember, coaches included.
"Obviously we had to work hard on the field, but we also had to work hard off the field," Thorne-Thomsen said. "None of us could be getting sick. We all did our part off the field and stayed away from the coronavirus and finished the season. From the start of the season we just bonded as a family and played together like we’re all brothers and got the win."
