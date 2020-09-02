KALISPELL — Kalispell Flathead senior Skyleigh Thompson has been selected as a preseason All-American soccer player and is a finalist for the high school All-American game May 29 in St. Louis.
A striker, Thompson is the only Montana female soccer player selected. She was the leading scorer last year in Class AA with 24 goals and 13 assists, and she has 39 goals in her career.
Thompson is also a three-time first-team all-stater and was the Western AA Player of Year in 2019. She has committed to play soccer for Montana next year.
Thompson also is student body president at Flathead and has a 4.0 grade-point average.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.