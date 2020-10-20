BOZEMAN — Raegan Brisendine's goal in overtime helped lift Kalispell Glacier to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Bozeman on Tuesday and into the championship match of the Class AA state girls soccer playoffs.
Brisendine scored in the 95th minute to break a 1-1 tie. The teams played to a scoreless standstill in the first half before Emily Cleveland gave Glacier the lead with a goal after intermission.
Bozeman's Sami Murphy scored a goal to tie the game in the second half.
With the victory, Glacier (13-4-0) advanced to the state title match for the first time in program history. The Wolfpack will face either Missoula Hellgate or Helena High for the championship on Saturday.
