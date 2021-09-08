MISSOULA — Thursday's boys and girls soccer matches between the Missoula Sentinel and the Kalispell Glacier teams were canceled due to a reported lack of bus drivers, keeping the Glacier teams from traveling.
Flathead Beacon reporter Micah Drew reported the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Drew reported that Kalispell Flathead was able to host Butte High for a slate of matches Wednesday.
This isn't the first time a school in the Kalispell area had to postpone a game due to transportation issues. The Flathead Beacon reported that last week's Glacier boys soccer match against Missoula Big Sky was moved to Sept. 14, and Kalispell Flathead had to move soccer matches against Missoula Hellgate to Sept. 14 and a girls match against Big Sky was moved to Oct. 5.
It is unclear what the Sentinel teams will do with the hole in the schedule, or if the matches between Glacier and Sentinel will be rescheduled. Fall sports in Montana in 2021 have been called off for COVID-19 issues, wildfire concerns, lack of players and lack of officials in addition to the lack of transportation faced by the Kalispell schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.