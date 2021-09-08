MISSOULA — Thursday's boys and girls soccer matches between the Missoula Sentinel and the Kalispell Glacier teams were canceled due to a reported lack of bus drivers, keeping the Glacier teams from traveling.

Flathead Beacon reporter Micah Drew reported the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. Drew reported that Kalispell Flathead was able to host Butte High for a slate of matches Wednesday.

This isn't the first time a school in the Kalispell area had to postpone a game due to transportation issues. The Flathead Beacon reported that last week's Glacier boys soccer match against Missoula Big Sky was moved to Sept. 14, and Kalispell Flathead had to move soccer matches against Missoula Hellgate to Sept. 14 and a girls match against Big Sky was moved to Oct. 5. 

It is unclear what the Sentinel teams will do with the hole in the schedule, or if the matches between Glacier and Sentinel will be rescheduled. Fall sports in Montana in 2021 have been called off for COVID-19 issues, wildfire concerns, lack of players and lack of officials in addition to the lack of transportation faced by the Kalispell schools.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments