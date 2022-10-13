BUTTE – Despite a valiant effort by Butte on senior day, Glacier earned an 11-1 victory due in part to a record-breaking performance by Reagan Brisendine. The eight-goal day by Brisendine gave her the Glacier single-season record for goals scored, with 33 on the season.
“Reagan is one of the best forwards in the state, whether AA or A; her leadership as a captain and play on the field have meant a lot to our team,” Glacier head coach Damion Blackburn said.
The game was tightly contested for much of the first half, with a 0-0 score with 10 minutes remaining. However, Butte sat back defensively and made it tough for Glacier to navigate in the final third. Brisendine found a way to break through, scoring three goals in the final minutes, including a nifty lefty finish in the bottom corner.
For Butte, the efforts from senior goalkeeper Kaylee LaPier were impossible to ignore. Her play in goal kept the Bulldogs in the game, and she scored the team’s lone goal when she subbed in to play midfield for the final 15 minutes.
Glacier’s offensive pressure began to overwhelm Butte in the second half, but it didn’t affect the effort from the Bulldogs.
“I’m proud of how we kept playing; our girls never give up,” Butte head coach Steve Shahan said.
Shahan also noted the camaraderie of the team and pointed to the excitement on the bench after the goal from LaPier.
As the game went on, Glacier found ways to maneuver through the stout defense of Butte and began to execute at a higher rate around the goal. Along with the eight goals from Brisendine, Reese Ramey, Amelia Remley, and Emmery Schmidt also scored for the Wolfpack.
The impressive goal-scoring ability from Brisendine and the overall offensive performance from Glacier was the difference in this one, as the Wolfpack walked away with a decisive victory on senior day in Butte.
