MISSOULA — Megan Neuman was worried for her life.
The Loyola Sacred Heart senior soccer player was in seventh grade when her blood sugar kept dropping. It was 10 p.m., and she scrounged around for anything she could find to eat. She found some cereal. She even tried some sugar tablets.
Her situation wasn’t helped by being away from home at a soccer tournament in Louisiana. She was worried she’d have to be rushed to the hospital to be pumped with sugar.
It felt like she was in the middle of nowhere. But at least she had her mother there with her.
“It was definitely the scariest moment I think I’ve had in my life,” Megan recounted recently, following her final soccer season playing for the Breakers.
Megan had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when she was in fifth grade. It’s a lifelong, manageable disease in which the body doesn’t produce its own insulin.
Over the years, Megan had learned to measure her blood sugar, when to inject insulin, how much to take and how her body responded. She was handling it well until she mixed up her injections, taking Humalog, used when eating, instead of Lantus, used for bedtime dosing.
The mishap left her scared and temporarily took away the thing she loved: soccer. She started to get her blood sugar levels balanced out overnight, but they were still low in the morning, so she had to sit out the rest of the tournament.
It was the first and only time her condition has forced her to miss a game in seven years. She’s avoided any other major life scares thanks to her hypervigilance, one of the attributes that’s helped her excel in soccer and in launching Loyola’s cheer program.
She concluded her final high school soccer season last month by being named an all-conference goalie for the third time and a first-team pick for the first time, showing her determination and the maturity she gained at a young age.
“She always has a great outlook on anything, no matter what it is,” Loyola athletic director Travis Walker said. “Her demeanor is incredible. She’s everything we want our school to be about.”
Balancing act
Megan’s initial shock of her Type 1 diagnosis was assuaged by a simple answer of “yes.”
It was 2013 when she took a trip to the doctor’s office for a physical and her nurse gave her a blood sugar test because she was hyperactive, one potential indicator for Type 1. The word Megan and her mother received was that she should visit the Arkansas Children’s Hospital because her life was about to change.
She received her diagnosis Sept. 15, 2013, the same night as her favorite soccer practice, an assortment of skills and drills in which she got to plant herself in her favorite spot — the goal — and block shot after shot after shot. She’s continued to do that, refusing to let Type 1 dampen her spirits.
“The first thing I asked the doctor was, ‘Can I still play soccer?’” Megan recalled. “He’s like, ‘You can still play every sport you want.’ I think just the reassurance from my doctors was nice. He’s like, ‘You’ve got to be vigilant and watch this stuff.’
“I always was going to keep going, and there was really nothing that was going to stop me from playing and doing what I wanted.”
Megan had to do a lot of learning to make sure she could keep playing sports but also to make sure she was living a safe life. Part of her daily routine is counting carbs and counteracting with the proper amount of insulin so that her blood sugar doesn’t spike. One of the biggest changes when she was younger was limiting herself to one sweet a day.
With improving technology, her levels are monitored electronically. Megan wears an insulin-delivery device, the Omnipod DASH, and a continuous glucose monitor, the Dexcom G6. No longer does she have to prick her finger about seven or eight times a day to measure her blood sugar or manually inject herself with insulin five to seven times each day.
Keeping things in check, she’s continued with soccer, the sport she got started in because she wanted to be just like her older brother Josh Neuman, who’s playing at Hendrix College, while they grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas. She’s also done some track, cross country, cheer, basketball and volleyball over the years.
“We never really let it limit her,” Megan’s father, John Neuman, said. “There was obviously lots of times we were concerned. We were very observant, very communicative with the coaches and school people.
“I don’t think Megan would let it limit her. She is a very independent, strong person. She likes to take the initiative. She likes to get things done.”
Early on, her parents were vigilant in making sure she was doing everything correctly. It was something new to them too because they hadn’t known any family members who were Type 1.
Her parents’ cars used to be populated with Ritz peanut butter crackers, Megan’s go-to snack when her blood sugar levels drop, along with juice boxes and sugar tablets. Those numbers have dwindled because she’s been so self-sufficient.
Megan knows to have a snack before practice to counteract the exercise that she is about to perform. She checks her blood sugar levels beforehand when she puts on her cleats.
If she feels her blood sugar levels getting too low during a game or practice, she’ll sub out to eat a quick snack. Her coach can even check her levels on a smartphone.
Things have become second nature for her, and the worries have gone down quite a bit for her parents.
“We’re blessed with four children, but if there was one person who was going to get diabetes,” John began, “Megan is just so self-reliant, and she just takes care of it.”
Getting started with those lifelong necessities at a developmental age has been beneficial in imprinting on Megan what she’ll have to do her whole life and why it’s so paramount.
She’s had to do all that while dealing with changing hormones as a teenager, early on being worried about what others would think of her. She’s found her teammates and coaches to be supportive as they look to her as a leader in the net.
She’s gone on to meet numerous other athletes who are also Type 1, whether it was in soccer or cheer or school, exchanging stories and tips.
“She’s shown a great deal of character of who she is,” said Walker, who coached her in junior varsity basketball. “I think it shows what an incredible job her parents have done raising all their children and making sure that whatever you’re dealt with, you’re going to be OK and you’re going to find a way.”
Bright horizon
When it came time for Megan to write her college application essays, one prompt asked her to dive into one of the best things that happened to her.
She had no trouble picking out her topic. She wrote about how her Type 1 diagnosis changed her life for the better.
“When I first got diabetes, it was something I really hated and didn’t want to deal with,” Megan said. “I look back at it now and can say it’s probably one of the best things that’s ever happened to me.
“I’ve met so many new people. I think it made me who I am as a person and just the way that I am and my maturity and how I like things done, working together to get things done, I think it’s really helped me in that aspect. I really think it’s just opened a lot of doors for me that wouldn’t have been opened if I wouldn’t have gotten the disease.”
On the field, Megan played midfielder for Loyola as a freshman before moving to goalie, helping the Breakers win the conference title twice and qualify for the state tournament three times. She was second-team all-conference as a sophomore, all-conference honorable mention as a junior and first-team all-conference this year.
Previously, she played on a United States Youth Soccer team that made the national championship game. She’s also spent spring seasons playing club soccer for FC Missoula and the Missoula Strikers.
Megan also helped launch the cheer program at Loyola during her sophomore year. She had done cheer before her family moved to Missoula prior to her freshman year at Loyola, where John had gone to school before moving out of town.
As a freshman, she ran cross country in addition to playing soccer in the fall and played basketball in the winter. But she dropped those sports and turned her focus to helping Loyola start a cheer team for football and basketball games.
“I think the biggest change this all caused was for me to grow up faster,” Megan said. “I don’t consider that a bad thing. I think me growing up faster made me look at what I wanted in my life and made me work towards it sooner rather than later.”
As for what’s next, Megan is still undecided. She’s considering playing soccer in college and looking into those opportunities.
Whatever she decides to do, she’s already proven that Type 1 diabetes shouldn’t be viewed as something limiting or hindering anyone’s dreams.
“Whatever she’s doing, she’s very passionate and loves everything about anything,” Walker said. “She’s a phenomenal girl. The future is so bright for her in whatever she’s going to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.