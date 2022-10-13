BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs battled throughout the game to earn a 2-2 tie against the Glacier Wolfpack. In a back-and-forth game, Butte’s persistence and effort paid off in the final minutes with a penalty kick goal scored by Boyd Dewitt.
This game looked a lot different than the last time these teams squared off, which resulted in decisive 6-0 victory for the Wolfpack.
“With Senior Day, we talked all week about how our energy and intensity would be the deciding factor. I attribute this tie to the energy left on the field today,” Butte head coach Cody Carpenter said.
Throughout the match, the effort by Butte was evident as they stuck around with a talented Glacier team. The game was fast paced from the start, as both teams generated scoring chances early and often.
Butte got on the board first, with a goal sored by forward Jake Luoma on a breakaway. Glacier answered quickly though, with forward Harrison Sanders finishing only a couple of minutes later. After an evenly played first half, the game was all square at 1-1.
In the second half Glacier had a lot of possession in their offensive half, putting a lot of pressure on Butte defensively. Goalkeeper Joe Schrader stepped up in a big way for the Bulldogs, with a handful of impressive saves that kept them in the game.
After another Glacier goal from Sanders to make it 2-1 with 17 minutes left, Butte showed a lot of urgency in the closing minutes. A handball in the box sent Dewitt to the penalty spot, where he promptly finished with a shot to the bottom right corner.
“A lot of credit to Butte. They played hard and had a lot to play for on senior day. Hopefully we can take something away from this, the grit and willingness to win that Butte showed at the end to earn a point,” Glacier head coach Ryan Billiet said.
In a gutsy performance from Butte, they avenged a loss from earlier this season to earn a tie on Senior Day.
