BILLINGS — As far as the Laurel and Billings Central girls soccer programs are concerned, order has been restored in the Class A ranks.
After the interlude last season, the Locomotives and Rams are meeting once again to determine the state champion. Saturday’s match — set for a 10 a.m. start at Amend Park in Billings — will mark the sixth time in the past seven years the programs have played each other for the title.
Whitefish crashed the party last season, knocking Central out in the semis. But the Bulldogs couldn’t wrestle the crown away from the Locomotives, who have held on to it for the past two seasons.
And no matter which side wins on Saturday, be it the purple and yellow or the green and white, at the end of the day it will mark the 14th consecutive season that the championship trophy will have resided in either Laurel or Billings.
In terms of the previous five head-to-head championship matches, Central has won three of them. In their two regular-season meetings this year, the teams traded 3-2 road victories.
Both programs make winning look easy. Both are talented, true, but it’s not like Central coach Nolan Trafton, who has been on the sideline as either an assistant or head coach for all the championship meetings, and first-year Laurel coach Tom Maack can just roll the ball out and let their teams play. There were hurdles to clear, so let’s take an overview of how each team got to where they are this season.
Also, each coach gives us a “hidden gem” on their team, a player who has to do some of the behind-the-scenes work to help make things click for their respective programs.
Laurel (14-1-0)
We’ll start with the two-time defending champs. A most obvious change from last year was the introduction of Maack.
Aside from a deployment with the Army National Guard that took her away from the team for one season in 2005, Aloma Jess had been the only head coach the high school program had known. Following last year’s championship run, Jess decided it was time to step down, and Maack, whose daughter, Mya, has a record 42 goals this season, moved over from his position as the Locomotives’ boys coach.
Though he’s coached many of the Laurel girls in club soccer, Maack said there were plenty of adjustments to make, from both the players and himself. But it wasn’t until about the middle of the season when one of the seniors, a non-captain, told Maack he needed to “tone down,” his message, that players were bristling at his style of coaching.
“I thought it was remarkable that she had the courage to speak to me about it,” said Maack, who added he’s frequently phoned Jess to ask her how she handled certain situations. “I did listen, and I thought more about how I approach certain players. So there was a time in the season where we were having struggles within our own team, and I think as a team we’ve grown better because of that situation we faced.”
As freshmen in 2017, defenders Sierra Branstetter and Kolby Gibbs played a big role in the Locomotives’ 2-0 championship win. The pair became defensive staples the next three seasons as well, helping Laurel's back line become one of the toughest units to crack.
With those two graduated — and now with defender Grace Wagner, who was one of the heroes in last year’s championship game, out with a torn ACL — the Laurel back line has been populated with newcomers or veteran players taking on new roles.
That’s not the best place to be rebuilding when you’re trying to win a championship, but the Locomotives have managed to do it. Along with keeper Anna Cole, the Locomotives have allowed just 10 goals, and five of those are to the Rams.
“Truly, our defensive line, they’ve all had a share in that” success, Maack said. “They’ve all had to learn through experience there.”
Billings Central (13-1-0)
While Laurel was dealt disappointing injury news late in the season, the Rams were hit hard as early as the summer when Solei Elletson tore her ACL.
Last year as a junior, Elletson scored 15 goals, second on the Rams behind Abby Derbyshire (who had 17) and tied for fourth in Class A. She also was a key playmaker for the Rams, assisting on five other goals.
But a host of players have helped pick up the slack. Derbyshire has 32 goals this season, while Lauren Dull (11 goals) and Ava DeBourg (10) have put their best foot forward, as well. In all, the Rams have had six players score at least seven goals.
“That was kind of the goal going into this season no matter what,” Trafton said. “I think it’s important to have more than just one or two players that can score.”
As if that wasn’t enough, junior keeper Olivia Tourtlotte was injured on the first day of practice and has yet to return. Instead, senior Hailey Euell slid into net from her role as a defender. Taking Euell out of her field position created a domino effect, but it’s hard to argue with the results: Just eight goals allowed all season, and, again, five of those are to Laurel.
“I’m just so proud of the girls and how they’ve bounced back from every bit of adversity that we’ve had this season,” Trafton said. “Some younger players have stepped up. We’ve been consistently starting freshmen … four freshmen have been getting a lot of playing time this year. They’re playing at a very high level and keeping pace with the best.”
Hidden gems
Laurel: Cassie Sampson, senior, defender.
Sampson has been a varsity player since her sophomore season, and would usually play as an outside midfielder or a forward. But needing to fill some of the available slots on the back line, Maack transitioned Sampson to defender, and has been more than pleased with the results.
“She’s steady, she’s physical, she plays her role very well,” Maack said. “She unselfishly took the assignment and said, 'I can adapt there.' That is a change that I’ve been able to experience with Cassie that’s been remarkable.”
Billings Central: Ava DeBourg, senior, defender.
DeBourg had a solid match last Saturday in the Rams’ 5-1 semifinal win over Whitefish by helping limit the Bulldogs’ dynamic scorer Emma Barron (27 goals) to one goal. Barron didn’t get many other chances as DeBourg was often there to sweep the ball aside or out of bounds to live another day.
Trafton said he’s relied on DeBourg’s versatility throughout her career.
“She’s a unique player,” he said. “I told her the other day, ‘I wish I could clone you’ because I would put her in so many different positions on the field. Credit Ava, because she’s done that for us. She’s played a number of positions this year and she’s played a number of positions for us in the past.
“I mean, she’s probably played over half the positions on the field at this point in her four years. She’s a very versatile player and deserves a lot of credit for that.”
Those are just a few of the storylines that helped the Locomotives and Rams get to where they are. And after Saturday, chances are there will be even more stories to tell.
“As the years go on, the memories will become more fun,” Trafton said. “You know, right now, it’s competition, and if you’re on the winning side of it there’s all those great emotions. Same thing on the losing side of it. But I think as the years go on, regardless of win or lose, they’re going to have fond memories of these competitive games.”
