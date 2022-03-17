BILLINGS — Laurel defender Grace Wagner has signed a letter of intent to play soccer at Carroll College, Locomotives girls soccer coach Tom Maack announced Thursday.

Wagner started at center back for four seasons, helping the Locomotives win three Class A state championships in the process. It was Wagner’s late goal, from about 40 yards out, that tied the score in the 2020 state championship match that helped propel the Locomotives to an overtime win over Whitefish.

This past season she helped anchor a defense that allowed just 10 goals.

“As a coach, Grace’s dependability, calmness, leadership qualities and selflessness were qualities that stood out to me,” Maack wrote in a release announcing Wagner’s signing. “Grace always had the respect with her soccer teammates because she led with actions and a calm, level outlook about the team and its duties.”

Carroll College finished the season 6-9-1 last fall.

