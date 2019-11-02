BILLINGS — Perhaps the only way Saturday could have ended any better for the Laurel Locomotives would have been for Sammi Spitzer to score a goal.
As it was, as freshman Mya Maack, one of Laurel’s goal scorers Saturday, left Wendy’s Field at Rocky Mountain College to make way for Spitzer in the final five minutes of the Class A girls soccer championship, Maack was simply beaming from ear to ear.
She couldn’t wait to get off the pitch and get Spitzer, Laurel’s only senior, back on.
“I mean, coming off the field and letting Sammi go in as a senior, it’s what’s right,” Maack said after Laurel reclaimed the state title with a 2-0 win over defending champion Billings Central. “Being up 2-0 with like, 5 (minutes) left, and coming (back) to the bench and being with my teammates it’s like a rush of emotions, like, it’s a high that you can’t come down from.”
Maack waited out those final moments, and when the final whistle sounded, she and her benchmates all rushed the field. Maack peeled off from a group headed toward a larger celebration and wound up being tackled by Sptizer as they embraced.
Maack got things going when she lifted a shot over the outstretched arms of Central keeper Mya Hansen in the ninth minute on an assist from sister Morgan. When the ball finally found the net, Maack turned to the Laurel crowd and stretched her arms out wide in celebration.
The match remained 1-0 until Maeson Cotter’s goal in the 43rd minute. She also went high on Hansen, and Cotter’s shot ricocheted off the crossbar before going in. Allison Shovar assisted on the goal.
From there, it was a matter of waiting out time. Billings Central, long one of the most prolific offensive teams in Class A, couldn’t get enough good chances on Laurel keeper Anna Cole, who had to leave the game briefly in the first half after a collision with Central’s Morgan Ferestad left her mouth bloodied.
This was the fifth consecutive meeting in the state championship for the Eastern A rivals. Billings Central (13-2-0) won in 2015, 2016, and last year in a shootout. Laurel (14-2-0) won it all in 2017 and now 2019.
“It wouldn’t be a rivalry if it didn’t go back and forth, right?” Rams coach Nolan Trafton said. “It’d just be one team always winning. This is part of it. This is part of the game, and it feeds them for next year for those who are returning and makes them want it even more.”
For Laurel, this was its sixth championship match in a row and the third title overall for the program. Kolby Gibbs, one of the anchors in Laurel’s back line, has been starting since she was a freshman. She also played a big role in the Locomotives’ first title win over Central in 2017.
She said this day is one she and her teammates look forward to all season and never take for granted.
“It’s just so much the anticipation of wanting to win and wanting the excitement,” she said. “The trophy and the fans and the fun and the pictures and all of it. It’s just a good motivation for all of us.”
Is it tough waiting all year for this one moment?
“Yes, yes,” she replied with a big smile. “If we could skip all the games and go to this one, it would be great.”
