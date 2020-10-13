BILLINGS — The Laurel and Billings Central girls soccer teams begin their quest to play against each other in a sixth consecutive Class A state title match when the quarterfinal playoffs kick off on Saturday.

Laurel, the defending state champion and the Eastern A conference winner, will play host to Bigfork at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Sports Complex. The Locomotives are 7-0-1 this season and have played in six straight championship matches, the past five against Billings Central.

Bigfork is 4-5-1.

The Rams (6-1-1) will travel to either Missoula Loyola or Hamilton on Saturday. The Breakers and Broncs have a play-in match scheduled for Thursday.

The Billings Central boys will host Bigfork on Friday in a quarterfinal match. Central, the Eastern A champ, is 5-1-2; Bigfork is 3-6-2.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon on the turf field at Amend Park.

