BILLINGS — The Laurel and Billings Central girls soccer teams begin their quest to play against each other in a sixth consecutive Class A state title match when the quarterfinal playoffs kick off on Saturday.
Laurel, the defending state champion and the Eastern A conference winner, will play host to Bigfork at 1 p.m. at the Laurel Sports Complex. The Locomotives are 7-0-1 this season and have played in six straight championship matches, the past five against Billings Central.
Bigfork is 4-5-1.
The Rams (6-1-1) will travel to either Missoula Loyola or Hamilton on Saturday. The Breakers and Broncs have a play-in match scheduled for Thursday.
The Billings Central boys will host Bigfork on Friday in a quarterfinal match. Central, the Eastern A champ, is 5-1-2; Bigfork is 3-6-2.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon on the turf field at Amend Park.
