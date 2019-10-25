COLUMBIA FALLS — A 3-1 victory over Columbia Falls in Friday’s semifinals of the Class A Soccer Championship Series put the Laurel girls into the championship match for the sixth consecutive season.
Allie Shovar, Gracey Willis and Mya Maack scored goals as the Locomotives improved to 13-2-0.
"The Lady Locos played at a postseason level versus a very worthy opponent," Laurel coach Aloma Jess wrote in a text to 406mtsports.com. "The Locos remained calm and patient in their possession and played aggressive, yet controlled defense on the entire field for both halves. It truly was a team effort, team victory."
Laurel will play at Billings Central or Whitefish next weekend. The defending champion Rams and Bulldogs play their semifinal on Saturday. Laurel and Billings Central have met in the final each of the past four seasons.
Goals from Shovar, assisted by Maeson Cotter, and Willis gave Laurel a 2-0 lead. Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz pulled one back to get the Wildkats within 2-1 at the break. Maack, the second-leading goal-scorer in Class A so far this season, scored the put-away goal in the second half.
