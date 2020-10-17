LAUREL — Yes, it was a cold, snowy Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex, an afternoon in which Laurel girls soccer coach Aloma Jess kept referring to a “great white wall” in her post-match comments.
It wasn’t the precipitation, as annoying as it was, that Jess was referencing. The snow fluttered down and soon melted, refusing to pile up. Instead, it was a mass of Bigfork players, clad in their teams’ white uniforms, bunched behind the ball and in front of their own goal that proved to be the nuisance.
The Locomotives, though, aren’t the defending state champs for nothing, and they eventually figured things out and walked off to their warm dressing room 4-0 victors over the Valkryies, a berth in next weekend's semifinals earned, as well.
Though Bigfork came into the match with a losing record, the Valkryies had a pretty good defensive reputation. They gave up fewer than three goals per match on average during the regular season, and the normally high-scoring Locos (nearly eight goals per game) had their troubles unlocking that defense.
“It was a shock when we came out and they were doing way better than we first realized they were going to do,” said Laurel’s Mya Maack, who wound up with a hat trick and who now has 20 goals on the season according to www.leaguelineup.com/nwmta, which tracks Class A. “I think we realized this is a playoff game and we know that we actually have to try our best and go 100% all the time.”
Bigfork keeper Catherine Panor, one of nine freshmen listed on the team's roster, had a handful of saves in the first half, and her determined back-line mates bravely stepped into the line of fire amid the falling snow and the 30-degree day to block several others to keep the scoreline 1-0 Laurel through the first 40 minutes on Maack’s first goal.
The Valkryies began to wither in the second half, though, and finally succumbed to the constant pressure put on them by the ever-attacking Locos. Allison Shovar’s rocket from about 18 yards seemed to break the second-half ice, and shortly thereafter Maack notched her second goal for a 3-0 lead.
A few minutes later it was Maack again, her third goal strikingly similar to her second. She took a couple dribbles, went foot to foot, and blasted the shot from distance as the Locos decided to quit trying to break down the compacted Bigfork defense and simply send the ball toward the net.
None of Laurel’s four goals were assisted.
“At halftime we just said, look, stop beating your head up against the white wall of defense,” Jess said. “Let’s look at more creative ways we can get behind that wall of defense. Take some of those outside shots, don’t expect to be able to score inside the 18 (yard box) or 6 (yard box). Take a chance, take a shot.”
Bigfork, a Class B school playing at the A level for soccer, finished 4-7-1, the first time since 2014 the Vals have won more than two matches in a season. Though they have just one senior on the roster, they played a physical style and didn’t seem to be intimidated by Laurel, which has reached the state championship match in each of the past six seasons.
“What a great chance for us to come here and play the state champions,” Vals coach Tim Guenzler said. “Obviously, we wish it would have been different, but hats off to them, they were the better team. For us, it’s just a big stepping stone to get these experiences. I’m proud of the kids.”
Laurel (8-0-1) travels to Columbia Falls (10-2-0) for next Saturday’s semifinals.
