BILLINGS — Laurel keeper Anna Cole has signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Jamestown (N.D.).

Laurel High School announced Cole's signing on Friday.

Cole started in goal the last three seasons for the Locomotives and had a 0.50 goals against average. Laurel won Class A state championships each season she was in goal.

Cole made the move to keeper her sophomore season after playing as a defender her freshman year.

"The Laurel girls soccer team is going to miss Anna as a player and team member," Locomotives coach Tom Maack was quoted as saying in the Laurel announcement. "However, we are very excited to see her continue to develop as a student, an athlete and positive, young adult as she continues her career at the University of Jamestown."

