BILLINGS — Laurel senior Morgan Maack has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the Rocky Mountain College women’s program.
Maack, a four-year starter for the Locomotives, signed earlier this month and Rocky made the announcement on its soccer Facebook page over the weekend.
“I really like the coach (Richard Duffy) and it’s close to home,” Maack told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “I felt like that was important because I wanted to stay connected with my family. The program is kind of a no-brainer, I guess. They made it all the way to the national tournament last year. I’m just excited.”
Maack, a midfielder, has 11 goals and seven assists this season heading into Saturday’s Class A playoff semifinal match at Columbia Falls. For her career, she’s scored 53 goals with 28 assists, and was named all-state after last season. She’s been a three-time all-conference player.
Her teams have played in the state final each of her previous three seasons, and Maack is a two-time Class A state champion with the Locomotives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.