BILLINGS — The title of Montana's all-time leading goal scorer now belongs to Laurel senior Mya Maack.
The three-time all-state center-forward for the Locomotives scored four goals Thursday night at Lone Peak to push her career total to 119, which is now one better than the previous all-class boys and girls record.
"Incredible, super rewarding," was Maack's reaction to achieving the record during a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "I cried after I scored that goal. Just tears. I'm glad. I'm glad it's over."
After the game, Maack posed near the front of goal with a sign that read "119."
She scored in the game's 38th, 51st, 58th and 68th minutes. Teammates Darby Boehler and Alyse Aby were both credited with two assists apiece on Maack's goals.
Her recording-setting goal, assisted by an Aby pass, came after a long run and was greeted with cheers by Laurel fans who made the trip to Big Sky and sparked an instant celebration by the Laurel players.
"I think we took a thousand pictures, just to make it a little more memorable," Maack said. "It will be something I remember for a long time, for sure."
The previous state mark of 118 career goals was established in 2019 by Billings Central's Morgan Ferestad, who now plays at Rocky Mountain College.
Maack and Ferestad will be teammates at Rocky next season, where Mya's sister, Morgan, now plays.
"She has reached out to me and we were joking around, saying 'you better not break that record,' "Maack said of Ferestad. "She was joking around and knew I've been working hard at this.
"I grew up watching this. She has been a great role model for me. It's not a jealousy thing. We are excited to score a bunch of goals for Rocky next year."
Laurel beat Lone Peak 6-0 to improve to 9-0-1 overall and 6-0-0 in Eastern A competition. Freshman Boehler scored the other two goals, including an assist from Maack.
"I'm just excited my dad (Tom, who is also the head coach) was able to watch me do it, and my whole family was there to support me," Maack said. "I'm so blessed to be a part of the Laurel community."
She said about 30 people from Laurel came up after the game and hugged her.
Tom Maack said he was "proud as a coach and a father" to witness his daughter make history.
"As a team we are happy that it is behind us," he added. "We want to focus on the team having success."
Maack, who has a "relentless attacking mind" according to her father, has scored 24 goals this season. She was already the state's all-time single-season record-holder for goals with 43 last season.
"To have both records under my name is insane," Maack said. "I have been working at it the past four years."
She has started every game during her playing career with the Locomotives.
Maack came into the season with 95 goals, including 30 as a freshman and 22 as a sophomore.
"It's a whole team effort," she said of her scoring exploits. "It's everybody on the team. I couldn't do this myself. There is no way."
And Maack remains hungry for more.
"Now that (the record) is under my name," she said. "I need some insurance (so nobody else can break it.)"
