MISSOULA — Coach Meagan Auch called it the biggest win of the season for her Missoula Big Sky girls soccer team.
The Eagles used two goals from junior Mazey Kasburg and one from senior Miya Nash to rally past crosstown rival Missoula Hellgate, 3-1, on Tuesday at Rattlesnake Fields. The game showed how much Big Sky has improved since playing to a 1-1 tie with the Knights three weeks ago.
"The girls just really came together and played well," said Auch, whose squad trailed 1-0 early in the second half. "We've lost or tied the last three years playing on Hellgate's home field but today we came out ready to play.
"We talked about a few things we needed to correct at halftime and they really executed. They put in their heart and fight and weren't going to go down."
Auch credited senior Grace Denham with a strong game at keeper for the Eagles, who improved to 2-1-2. Hellgate fell to 4-3-2.
The first time the teams played on Sept. 1 at Big Sky, two well-placed, top-shelf goals forged a draw. Hellgate scored in the 11th minute when Lucia Baker took a feed from Gabby Beaton and found the back of the net. Michenna George answered with a shot in the upper left corner in the 64th minute.
The final 16 minutes were frantic. Big Sky was whistled for two yellow cards but Hellgate failed to convert on direct kicks. Kennedi Bouchee had a close call for the Knights in the final 2 minutes, kicking the ball off the right post of Big Sky's goal.
The Eagles will try to keep the ball rolling when they play at Butte on Thursday. The Knights will look to bounce back in a showdown with crosstown rival Missoula Sentinel at Playfair Park. The first time the Knights and Spartans played, they battled to a draw at Rattlesnake Fields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.