MISSOULA — Missoula Big Sky senior Hannah Santamaria was in a bit of bind this past summer.
She had been dreaming of playing college soccer at Gonzaga and attended camp after camp there in hopes of getting an offer. When she made her final visit in July, she was told they wouldn’t be extending her a scholarship.
Santamaria had to refocus and got some help looking for a landing spot from former Montana Grizzly coach Mark Plakorus, who had assisted her with getting into college camps over the years. Northern Colorado brought her in for a camp, and all she needed was that one on-campus visit to impress the Bears enough to give her an offer right when camp ended.
Santamaria was thrilled to get an opportunity to play at the NCAA Division I level, spending the next week thinking over her decision and seeing if any other offers materialized. She decided she couldn’t pass up the opportunity, committing to the Bears and recently signing to play for the reigning Big Sky Conference tournament champions.
“I realized UNC would be a really good fit for me,” Santamaria said. “I loved the coaching staff and the girls over there already on the team. The whole experience was just a really good time. It was in the perfect location. I was like, ‘It’s a really good fit, so I should take it.’”
Santamaria will be one of at least six Montanans playing in the Big Sky Conference next season. She’ll join Montana senior Alexa Coyle (Bozeman), Griz sophomore Quinn Peacock (Missoula Sentinel), UM freshman Josie Windauer (Columbia Falls), Eastern Washington junior Brittany Delridge (Sentinel) and Idaho State freshman Aisley Allen (Sentinel).
Santamaria is expected to play either outside mid or central attacking mid, getting to show off her speed and dribbling skills. She was an offensive force for the Eagles the past four seasons, racking up 36 goals and 35 assists. Her most productive season came as a junior, when she tallied 16 goals and 12 assists.
Those performances left quite the impression on Big Sky coach Courtney Shields in her three years coaching Santamaria. To her, it’s an easy decision to call Santamaria “really the best soccer player that I’ve ever coached” in her 13 years around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley.
“Her element of speed and her speed of play are unique and fairly unmatched,” Shields said. “She brings a level of intensity to the field that I haven’t seen in a player in a really long time.”
As for what aspects of Santamaria’s skill set that Shields thinks will translate to college, she said: “Her ability to be moving at such a high rate of speed and to get the ball off her foot quickly. She can shoot it from a pretty far distance and be pretty accurate. I think what’s really going to help her is she’s a physical player and she likes to battle, so I think that’ll be an asset to Northern Colorado. She’s just a ferocious player.”
Santamaria developed those skills since she started playing soccer around 4 or 5 years old at the YMCA, later getting involved in the Missoula Strikers organization around 7 or 8 years old. She also played softball and track but decided to focus on soccer in high school, playing on the school team in the fall and the Strikers travel team in the winter, spring and part of the summer.
"I ended up going full-time soccer, which I think was one of the best decisions I made because I'm super in love with it," she said. "I'm so super proud that I've gotten to where I am."
Santamaria even played in the U-19 United World Games this past summer in Austria. She suited up for the American International Sports Teams (AIST), which won the gold medal.
For a soccer diehard like her, playing overseas against various styles of play was “probably the most exciting, best experience” she’s had in the sport.
“I just like the competitive nature of soccer and how aggressive it can get,” Santamaria said. “I also like the team aspect and how the team is a really big part of being successful. If you don’t have a good team dynamic, then you won’t be successful as a soccer team or even as a player if you don’t make those connections with people on the field.”
Being a D-I soccer player became a serious dream around eighth grade. She thought about trying to play at Washington State, went to a camp there and had a good experience despite it being “so scary” because she was a 13-year-old playing against kids as old as 18.
She had been attending Montana soccer camps since sixth grade, thought she could still be a D-I player and had been primarily interested in the Griz when Plakorus, a family friend, was coaching there from 2011-17. When he was fired, she had "no desire" to play for the Griz anymore, leading her on the eventual path to UNC.
“I always had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to play D-I soccer,” she said. “I knew if I worked hard enough, I could, and I’d be able to achieve that goal.”
Santamaria will join a Northern Colorado team that has had consistent success under Tim Barrera, who will begin his 22nd season as the head coach in the fall of 2020. He guided the Bears to the Big Sky tournament title and a berth in the NCAA tournament in 2015 and 2019. They won the conference regular-season title in 2011.
Barrera took over at UNC in 1999, led the Bears to two NCAA Division II tournaments and guided the reclassification to D-I. They joined the Big Sky in 2006 and reached the conference tournament title game in 2007, their first season of postseason eligibility.
In 2018, UNC became the first Big Sky program to make the conference tournament in six consecutive seasons and upped that to seven in 2019. The Bears also became the first league team to have five consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins, doing so from 2014-18 before finishing 9-11-4 in 2019. Their streak of 10 consecutive seasons with a winning conference record is the longest in the Big Sky.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the program because of how often they’ve been able to stay on top and be competitive and compete with everyone in the conference and still come out because they’re a really solid team,” Santamaria said.
The soon-to-be Big Sky grad plans on majoring in sports exercise science in college, where she’ll start on a partial scholarship. She’s hoping to become a physician assistant focused in sports medicine so she can work with athletes.
Shields, though, believes Santamaria’s playing days could extend beyond UNC.
“She has so much potential to go further, like even after college,” Shields said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she plays in the NWSL, the professional league. She really does have what it takes to go as far as she wants to in the sport.”
