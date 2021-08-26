BUTTE — The Missoula Hellgate Knights left no doubt that they’d be one of the top teams once again in Class AA, defeating the Butte Bulldogs 10-1 in the boys game and 10-0 in the girls match.
And that’s not to imply there was any doubt leading up to Thursday’s season opener for both teams at Jeremy Bullock Soccer Field.
“What I’m most pleased with is that it took them 20 minutes-ish to score during the first half,” Bulldogs' boys coach Cody Carpenter said of the defending state champs.
Stellar goalkeeping by Butte’s Joe Schrader helped keep the score knotted 0-0 during the early going. He made a pair of saves during the early going to spoil a couple of clean looks for Hellgate.
The Knights eventually got going. Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored his team’s first goal of the season roughly 15 minutes into the first half. Marcus Anderson got the assist after receiving a well-placed ball from Cameron McNelis.
Cameron Newbold punched another one through about nine minutes later from about 10 feet out to stretch the lead to 2-0.
Hellgate’s Brady Reed added some more cushion before halftime, taking a cross and knocking it inside the left post to make it 3-0.
“Our touches need work — just the control of the ball,” Carpenter said. “Bad touches led to giving possessions over to them, and it turned into goals for them.”
The Knights added seven more goals during the second half.
“We were a little slow at the start. Butte was very organized as well,” Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. “I really liked the way we came out in the second half. We got a little motivated at halftime, we came out and were really, really strong. I think both teams were trying some things out – first game. So there was bound to be a lot of mistakes, and hopefully we iron those out before our next game.”
The Knights' skill and athleticism was that of a team who's been to seven straight trips to the State AA final. Their depth also wore down Butte during the second half.
“A big challenge for us was really only having one sub,” Carpenter said. “The second half … I didn’t think it’d end up that way, but I thought we would get worn down.”
Down 7-0 in the second half and still competing, sophomore Boyd Dewitt scored the lone goal for Butte.
“I don’t really remember it. Adrenaline was pumping through me,” Dewitt said. “All I remember was, I just saw an opening. Jack (Luoma) played a perfect ball to me. I hit a right-foot shot, he saved it and I just kept going, and put it in with my left foot.”
In the girls match which immediately followed, things got away from Butte early in the first half.
Gabby Beaton found the back of the net for the Knights during the seventh minute. Less than five minutes later, Carmen Anderson got in on the action to make it 2-0.
Ashley Young added a pair of goals less than two minutes apart from each other to stretch Hellgate’s lead to 4-0.
Hellgate led 8-0 at halftime.
“We played as a full team,” Knights coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. “I think five different kids scored today, and so that shows it’s going to take us all to continue to win games. And I think we’re prepared to do that.”
The game ended 10-0. It was a game the Bulldogs knew would be a struggle to open their season with. There were some encouraging moments for Butte despite the lopsided outcome.
“It might not have showed up a lot, but there were a lot of little reads and little passes that I thought we executed pretty well,” Bulldogs coach Steve Shahan said. “On some, the touch wasn’t there; the weight of the pass was a little off. One of the things we talked about at halftime was our formation. We weren’t quite playing it the way I’d like to. So we talked about adjusting that, and we’ll work on it a little tomorrow before Big Sky.
“For a game that was 10-0, it seems weird, but our defensive line made quite a few really good reads and really good steps, and shut things down. It could have easily been 10-0 in the first half, but those girls back there did a lot of good for us.”
Butte starting goalkeeper Hayla Hoffman was unable to suite up Thursday because she did not have 10 practices under her belt yet. She will be available for the Bulldogs next game. Kaylee LaPier stepped up in her place.
“I’m very impressed with how Kaylee stepped up to fill a need and worked her tail off today,” Shahan said.
Next up for the Knights is a home game hosting Missoula Sentinel on Saturday. Butte also heads to Missoula to take on Big Sky.
