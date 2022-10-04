MISSOULA — Death, taxes and the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team having a good season.
Those are the three things that are guaranteed these days. After all, the Knights have lost just once in their previous 64 contests. They've won three straight State AA championships and are pushing to make that four.
With a Tuesday afternoon home victory over crosstown foe Big Sky, 6-0, they improved to 11-1 in their 2022 slate.
If you ask coach Jay Anderson, he credits the local talent pool and his coaching staff for the team's consistent success.
"I think I'm pretty blessed to have good players here in Missoula," Anderson said. "The club program here is very strong and I'm lucky to have a majority of those kids come to Hellgate ... Secondly, I've got really good coaches on my staff that are alumni of Hellgate and are willing to give back."
If you ask the players, you'll hear a different story. They reciprocate the love back towards their head coach, singing his praises from the rooftops.
"Jay is just such a great coach," said Tim Scott, the team's leading scorer. "We have these expectations at Hellgate to be the leading team in the state and we all hold each other accountable to those expectations."
With a mutual feeling of respect throughout the program, the team is firing on all cylinders, despite having a 58-game winning streak broken at Helena Capital earlier this season.
The Knights have the rematch circled on their calendar. It'll likely be for the Western AA championship, as the team from Helena currently sits at 8-0-3.
"It's a bummer that we lost that game against Capital. I don't even think we played a bad game," Anderson said. "It was just not our day so to speak. I guess we learned a little bit about ourselves in the style that we play. We learned how Capital plays as well and we're just really happy that we get to play them here in a week and a half."
To be in that position has become the expectation at the storied program, but the fact that they are doing it this year may catch some by surprise. From last season's squad, the Knights graduated 14 seniors, four of which accounted for at least 23 points apiece.
But carrying the tradition they do has led to a reload rather than a rebuild. Young players have burst onto the scene, coming together to establish themselves as the next Hellgate team worthy of a state title.
"It's almost like they want to compete just to go out and prove that they can do this too and they're not riding off the last year's success," Anderson said.
Two players who have stood out for the new-look team have been Scott, along with leading assist man Brady Reed. Both just sophomores, they've accounted for 58 of Hellgate's points entering Tuesday night.
Following the game, they now total a collective 60 points as Reed found the back of the net and Scott recorded a helper.
Reed specifically has elevated his game this year after being the only freshman to play on the team last season. With his role expanded, he is now tops in points for Hellgate.
"I think it's just having a bunch of chemistry with all the players on this team," Reed said. "Through past years with club, that's helped a lot."
But getting a state championship as a complementary piece and earning the trophy as "the man" are two different things. While he's on his way to achieving personal goals set before the season, the coveted title remains the one that's most sought after.
"I set a couple (goals) and I haven't quite exceeded them yet," Reed said. "But obviously, one of them is having the four-peat, so I'm really looking forward to that."
Hellgate finishes the regular season with games versus Flathead, Helena and Capital before they can start thinking about that though. Anderson hopes that by the time that three-game stretch is up, they'll be fully prepared to focus on bringing the gold back to Missoula.
"In some senses we're technically better than we were last year, but we're very young and so we don't have the 100 percent effort every single moment of the game," Anderson said. "When you have a team of seniors, they are laying it on the line every minute."
"We've had our ups and downs, so we need to find that in these last couple weeks going into playoffs."
Hellgate girls
Not to be outdone by their male counterparts, the Knights protected their home pitch with an 8-1 victory over Big Sky, securing their first Western AA conference championship since 2008.
It's just the second time in program history they've accomplished the feat. With the win, they remain undefeated and improve to 11-0-1.
"If you'd have asked me in July if we'd be here today, I would be surprised," said Hellgate head coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge. "And then the moment that we got all these girls together in preseason, we realized we had something more special, and we've just been keeping it rolling. I'm just really proud to be the coach of this team."
Hiller-Claridge commended junior goalkeeper Sophie Dissa for her growth throughout the year as a key reason why they've had immense success.
This year's expected returning goalie went overseas to Germany, forcing Dissa, who hasn't played in goal for years, to step in. She's recorded five clean sheets thus far.
Carmen Anderson scored the first Hellgate goal on an assist from Riley Lumpkin. Anderson also scored the second on a feed from Izzy Beaton. Lumpkin then scored on an assist from Anderson, followed by an Anderson unassisted goal and a Maizy Miller goal on an assist from Lumpkin. Anderson scored again on a pass from Sara Losing. Sadie Richardson then scored on an assist from Molly Dombrowski and Richardson added another goal on an assist from Sydney Yung.
They'll now finish their regular season with games versus Helena and Capital before trying to make a run at the grandest prize of all: a state championship.
"As we go into the playoffs, everybody is going to be gunning for us," said Hiller-Claridge. "We just need to play the full 80 and stay focused on the four things that we focus on as a team and when we do that, we win games."
Michenna George scored the Big Sky goal on a penalty kick.
