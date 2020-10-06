MISSOULA — Add another trophy to the case for the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team.
The Knights, who scored a 9-0 road win over Kalispell Flathead on Tuesday, have locked up their ninth consecutive conference title with one game remaining in the regular season. They’ve gone 92-6-13 in regular-season conference play since the start of the 2012 campaign, when they shared the league title with Helena High before winning the next eight outright.
“Every year is different, and we never want to ride off the coat tails of how we did the previous year,” said 18th-year head coach Jay Anderson, who led Hellgate to its first-ever conference title in 2009, the Knights' first of 10 in the past 12 years. “This year, because of COVID, our whole thought process has just been to win the next game because you never know if it could be your last.”
The conference crown is another stamp for one of the premier soccer programs in the state. The Knights have won five state titles in 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. They finished as the state runner-up in 2009, 2014 and 2018.
This year, the Knights will open the postseason against Western AA No. 8 seed Big Sky on Tuesday. The first-round winners will then move on to the state quarterfinals Oct. 17 to face teams from the other conference, which will be a first this year after teams played only conference games during the regular season because of the coronavirus.
“It’s just been a different year with COVID,” Anderson said. “We have to have set rosters at home, so I’m unable to swing some of the players I’ve wanted to, and yet they’re still practicing with us and putting in the time and effort. I’m just proud of everyone coming together as a team when it matters most.”
Before beginning the playoffs, the Knights will host a Kalispell Glacier team that it trailed 1-0 at halftime in their first meeting this season before pulling away late for a 4-1 win. Hellgate heads into that game 3 p.m. Thursday with a 12-0-1 record. Glacier had the second-best record in the conference heading into Tuesday at 8-2-2.
Hellgate, which returned five starters this year, will enter that game coming off a blowout win. Marcus Anderson scored three goals and had one assist, Reggie Duce had two goals and one assist, and Beckett Arthur scored once and collected five assists. Cameron McNelis, Sam Silverberg and Chris Ledyard scored one goal apiece, and Lars Thorne-Thomsen carded one assist.
“Thursday’s game is a big one against Glacier because both teams are striving to win that last game before going into the playoffs,” Anderson said. “And they’re one of our fiercest rivals.”
