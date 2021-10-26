MISSOULA — For the eighth year in a row, the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team is headed to the State AA championship match.
The Knights outlasted Billings West Tuesday night, 1-0, in a tense, hard-fought semifinal at Fort Missoula Park. The difference in the game was a goal by sophomore forward Cameron Newbold on a pass from senior Marcus Anderson in the 31st minute.
"There was a through ball to Marcus, he went forward and him and their center back battled, then Marcus made a touch to Newbold who got it from about 12 yards away," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said.
"...Making the championship is special every time because it's not easy to get there for sure. These guys really wanted to earn it on their own, follow in the footsteps of the great Hellgate teams of the past."
It wasn't just Anderson and Newbold that provided heroics. It also took a total team effort on defense and senior keeper Loren Deskins made a critical one-on-one save with about 10 minutes left.
"It was beautiful," Anderson said. "We played a really solid game defensively and everybody was able to grind it out when they needed to."
Western AA champion Hellgate (15-0-2), the two-time defending state champion, will play Western AA runner-up Kalispell Glacier (14-1-2) in the title match Saturday afternoon at Fort Missoula. Glacier escaped with a 2-1 win at Bozeman.
The Wolfpack struck first in their Tuesday game on a Sullivan Coggins goal in the 8th minute. Coggins added another goal in the 22nd minute. Bozeman scored a goal with 5 minutes left but failed to knot the score.
Hellgate and Glacier played twice during the regular season. They tied, 0-0, in early October. Hellgate beat the Wolfpack in September, 3-2.
The Hellgate girls (13-3-1) saw their season come to an end with a semifinal loss, 5-1, at Billings West (15-0-2).
Mary Speare gave the hosts a lead in the 12th minute with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that went off the fingertips of Knights keeper Nova Gardner. Several minutes later, Sophie Sievertsen poked in a Chloe Davies pass from near the end line to give West a 2-0 lead. West stretched its lead to 3-0 just before halftime when Davies made a shot inside the left post.
Speare cleaned up her own rebound to make the score 4-0, then Ashley Young scored for the Knights on an assist from Chloe Anderson in the 58th minute. Emma Lansing answered in the 67th minute, giving West a 5-1 lead.
The West girls avenged a loss to the Knights in the playoffs last season.
"We had a successful season, you know, a great group, a group of players here that fought until the end," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. "I couldn't be prouder of them. It's a disappointment for our seniors, you know. We are never afraid to say what we want is to win state. And so to have it taken away tonight is hard."
