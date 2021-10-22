MISSOULA — After falling behind early, the defending State AA champion Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team was forced to dig down deep to avoid elimination Friday night.
Mission accomplished.
Lars Thorne-Thomsen scored the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute and the Knights escaped with a 2-1 win over upset-minded Billings Senior in a State AA quarterfinal match at Fort Missoula Park. Hellgate advanced to the semifinals where it will host an opponent to be determined on Tuesday at Fort Missoula.
"The guys kept their heads today, which was our No. 1 priority," Knights coach Jay Anderson said. "We knew that Billings was going to be ready to play and we might face some adversity and how we responded was going to be important for our success. I'm really happy with that."
Western AA champion Hellgate improved to 14-0-2 with the win. Senior bowed out at 9-6-1.
The Broncs drew first blood in the eighth minute. Lucas Thompson did the honors.
Roughly 11 minutes later, Hellgate knotted the score. Thorne-Thomsen tapped the ball to teammate Jaime Toledo on a corner kick and the Knights worked the ball into close range where Toledo, a foreign exchange student from Spain, found the back of the net.
"Billings Senior came in with a really good game plan and they stuck to it," Anderson noted. "When they got the goal early, they were able to be really compact in the back. We just really concentrated on using our width as much as we could and swinging the ball quickly and just having patience."
Toledo has been coming on in recent weeks, according to Anderson. He needed to prove himself as a newcomer and now he's playing his best soccer at the most important time in the season.
Hellgate's game-winning goal in the second half was set up by Marcus Anderson and Jake Adams.
"The ball came out on a clearance to Marcus' foot, then he cut into the inside and took a shot with his left that the keeper was forced to make," said coach Anderson, Marcus' father. "The ball bounced back out to Jake Adams and he just punched it across to Lars and he was wide open, about two yards in front of the goal. Good recognition by Jake that Lars was there."
The Hellgate girls punched their ticket into the State AA semifinals with a 2-0 win over Billings Senior. The Knights improved to 13-2-1 and will play again Tuesday. The Broncs fell to 9-5-2.
Clara Tallent gave Hellgate a lead with her unassisted goal in the first half. Carmen Anderson added an insurance goal on an assist from Chloe Anderson in the second half.
Missoula Sentinel's boys and girls teams will play the role of underdog in their quarterfinal matches on the road Saturday.
The Sentinel boys (7-5-3) will try to knock off last year's state runner-up Bozeman (14-1-0) at 6 p.m. The Sentinel girls (10-3-2) will shoot for their fifth straight win at Bozeman Gallatin (10-1-4) at 1 p.m.
The State AA championship matches are a week from Saturday.
The State A finals are also set for Oct. 30 and a host of area teams will vie for championship berths today (Saturday), including the Loyola, Columbia Falls and Whitefish boys and Bigfork and Whitefish girls.
The Columbia Falls boys (10-2-1) are playing Loyola (9-2-2) at Rollin Field at 1 p.m. The Rams' defense would be tested by the Columbia Falls trio of Kai Golan, Dale Blickhan and Findley Sundberg, who have combined for more goals than any team in Class A other than Whitefish.
Golan, a sophomore, has 20 goals and 11 assists; Blickhan, a junior, has 12 and 18; and junior Sundberg has 13 and 13. Loyola counters with junior Lucca Dombroski and junior Kolbe Schricte, who have 11 and 12 goals, respectively.
