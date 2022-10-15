MISSOULA — Tage Olson called it the greatest goal he ever scored.
Certainly it meant a lot to the Missoula Hellgate boys soccer team Saturday morning at Rattlesnake fields.
Olson's perfectly-placed header in the 78th minute gave the Knights a 3-2 win over Helena Capital in a match that determined the Western AA champion. Hellgate also secured home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with their first postseason test set for Friday at Fort Missoula against an opponent to be determined.
"I screamed at (teammate) Brady (Reed), I said, 'Back post,' and he just gave me the perfect ball for the diving header," the sophomore Olson said with excitement in his voice. "Winning this today is one of the great moments of my life along with the state finals last year."
Fifty minutes into the match, it was beginning to look bleak for the three-time defending state champion Knights (13-1-0). Capital (10-1-3) owned a 1-0 lead after a controversial goal by Finnegan Daley-Mast in the fourth minute that required a conference by the officials before it was approved.
Then, suddenly, something clicked for Hellgate. Henry Pierce broke the ice on an assist from Reed in the 51st minute, lofting the ball over the Capital keeper after he elected to come out after Pierce near the top of the 18-yard box.
Two minutes later, Olson scored the go-ahead goal for Hellgate on a feed from Reed.
"(Reed) is great player and I know he can dribble through people," Olson said. "He got past three and I made the run around him and just found the corner. I drove it into the bottom corner."
Capital, who handed the Knights their only loss back in September, was not going away quietly. The Bruins knotted the score in the 66th minute on a shot by Josiah Bibeau.
That set the stage for Olson's game winner.
"We definitely went into this game knowing it was going to be a dogfight," Capital forward Tizer Kazmierowski said. "We kind of compared it to a poker match.
"We both ante'd up today and in the end they had a better draw if you ask me. But going into the tournament, I think we're going to be up there. We will compete."
The league title was another feather in the cap for Hellgate's dynasty under veteran coach Jay Anderson. This season has been especially gratifying — at least so far — because the Knights started from scratch with an all-new lineup.
"It took us a while to get here but we're putting it together now," Anderson said. "We are young. It's hard to get 100 percent out of some of these young guys all the time. You have to be very focused.
"Seniors are 100 percent all the time. These guys are learning that. High school soccer is a different beast than club soccer and if you don't put in the effort, you won't win games."
Anderson stressed effort in a halftime speech that impacted his players.
"Capital is a very good team and they came out and pretty much took it to us in the first half," the coach said. "They capitalized off of our mistake.
"Just talking at halftime, we had to match their energy, because they're very physical and fast. I've got guys that can be creative and make things happen, so matching their energy and just allowing some our offensive players to make things happen helped a lot."
This story will be updated with information on the girls match
