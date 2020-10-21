Hellgate vs. Glacier semifinal soccer 07

BOZEMAN — The showdown between defending champion Missoula Hellgate and 2018 champ Bozeman for the Class AA boys state soccer crown has been moved to next week due to cold, snowy weather forecast for this weekend.

Bozeman athletic director Mark Ator announced the change Wednesday morning, citing "impending snow and cold." The match will be played at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Bozeman High School.

There was no word as of midday Wednesday on any change in the girls match, which will feature Kalispell Glacier against the winner of Wednesday afternoon's semifinal between Helena and Missoula Hellgate.

The Hellgate boys (16-0-1) are making their seventh consecutive appearance in the championship after downing Kalispell Glacier 1-0 on Tuesday. Bozeman (15-1-1) blanked Missoula Sentinel 2-0 in the other semifinal.

The Glacier girls (13-4-0) defeated Bozeman 2-1 in overtime in a semifinal Tuesday.

