MISSOULA — Sprinting down the left side of the field, Beckett Arthur glanced in the direction of Missoula Hellgate teammate Marcus Anderson.
The two teammates made eye contact and a split second later, Anderson slipped a gorgeous pass to Beckett, who dribbled into the six-yard box and slid the ball in just over Kalispell Glacier goalie John Pyron’s leg to score the opening goal of their Class AA semifinal match. The goal — Arthur’s 14th of the year and first of the postseason — helped the Knights win 3-0 Wednesday at Fort Missoula Regional Park and get to their sixth-straight state final.
Hellgate, who has yet to concede a goal in three postseason games, will face Bozeman in the state finals at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fort Missoula.
“I just took a touch and was able to clip it right over the goalies leg,” Arthur said of his 14th minute score. “It rolled into the goal, which was super nice.”
Knights coach Jay Anderson wanted to see his players finish some early chances against the Wolfpack and the team obliged. Ten minutes after Beckett’s goal, Hellgate senior captain Dane Becker fired in a shot in the 24th minute past Pryor’s outstretched hands and put his team up 2-0.
Becker’s goal was off yet another Anderson pass. Anderson, a sophomore, now has seven assists in three games.
“It gives a huge boost of confidence going in,” Arthur said of the early two goals. “I think that’s so crucial, because if we get scored on first it kinda slows us down. But when we score first, it just gives us momentum to go score again and again, to just keep going.”
The Knights were consistently hammering away at the Wolfpack defense through the first half and had seven shots on goal over the first 40 minutes. Glacier was able to get a few attacks off their counters, but some timely plays during both halves by the Knight defenders helped alleviate the pressure.
After nearly allowing a goal in the 45th minute, however, the Glacier defense tightened up over a long portion of the second period. Kalispell had several strong attacks over the portion and were very close to cutting the Hellgate lead in half.
“We did everything we thought we needed to do to compete,” Wolfpack coach Ryan Billiet said. “We pressed them high, we won some balls in the middle, we kept some possession and we created some really good goal scoring opportunities.
“We just couldn’t capitalize early.”
A 64th minute chance by Glacier’s Parker Creer as he skied a shot just over the bar. Five minutes later, Anderson found the back of the net for the third time this postseason on a gorgeous drive down the left side. He slid his way past a flurry of defenders and fired a no-doubter from just a few yards out.
It made the score 3-0 and the Hellgate fans, despite the bitter cold, could start celebrating.
“We kinda talked about it at halftime, not taking our foot off the gas, we didn’t want to be on our heels in the second half and be comfortable with the 2-0 lead,” Jay Anderson said. “I was proud they kept pressing and pressing for that third goal and continued to play our game.”
Now, the Knights have one final challenge — have some redemption against the Hawks. Bozeman took the Knights down 2-1 last season in the championship a year ago.
A win on Saturday afternoon would give Hellgate four state championships in five years, a feat that has yet to be done in Class AA boy soccer.
“I think we’ll show up to play and they’ll show up to play,” Anderson said. “It’s gonna be fun and I can’t wait to watch it, even as a fan as a fan general.”
