MISSOULA — In a clash of the top two teams in the Western AA girls soccer standings, unbeaten Missoula Hellgate dominated Missoula Big Sky Thursday night on the Eagles' pitch.
Elly Reed had a hat trick in the Knights' 6-1 victory. They improved to 7-0 and Big Sky fell to 4-2-1.
"We really put everything together and were playing connected from the back to the front," Hellgate coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge said. "Our defense is staying connected. They're just playing as a full team."
Hellgate led 3-0 at halftime. Reed scored the first goal on an assist by Riley Lumpkin. The second goal came from Lumpkin unassisted and the third from Reed on a feed from Carmen Anderson.
Lumpkin scored another unassisted goal in the second half. Reed scored her third goal on an assist from Lumpkin and Sadie Richardson with an assist from Izzy Beaton.
Big Sky scored its goal late in the match after Hellgate was whistled for a hand ball and Noel Migliaccio converted a penalty kick.
Hiller-Claridge has been very pleased with the progress of her team in the first half of the season.
"In the summertime I was a little apprehensive after losing the senior back row players we lost and not having our regular goalkeeper back," Hiller-Claridge sad. "But within five days of training, we knew we had special kids.
"We've had to overcome some adversity. Sophie (Dissa) has really stepped up at keeper. I have never been part of a group so team-oriented. We've had key players out sick, and it's no big deal. Someone always picks up the slack. And there's never a moment when it doesn't seem like they're supporting each other."
The Western AA-leading Hellgate boys boosted their record to 6-1 with a win at Big Sky, 4-0. The Eagles fell to 0-6-1.
Tage Olson scored two goals and Curtis Stevens and Max Williamson each tallied one. Brady Reed piled up three assists and Otto Stokman had one for the Knights, who led 3-0 at halftime.
"I thought we possessed the ball pretty well," Hellgate coach Jay Anderson said. "Their keeper seemed to have a knack for knowing where the ball was going to get shot today, so he was wonderful. And Big Sky had a good game plan.
"With this win, we're going into the second half of the season with some momentum."
