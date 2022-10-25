MISSOULA — The State AA boys soccer semifinal game between Missoula Hellgate and Billings West on Tuesday ended the same way it did last year: a one-goal victory for Hellgate.
The Knights found the back of the net early, increased their lead to 2-0 midway through the second half and held off the Golden Bears’ late push in a 2-1 victory at Fort Missoula. The win sends the Knights to the state title game for the ninth consecutive season under head coach Jay Anderson.
“It feels great,” he said. “It still feels fresh and brand new. It’s a brand-new team. These guys totally earned it. They did it on their own accord.
“Billings West is no joke. They’re senior heavy, they’re very strong and physical. We knew it was going to be a game the whole way. We tried to keep our composure in those last moments of the game.”
Hellgate got on the board before fans were fully settled into their seats. The early goal gave the Knights a 1-0 lead, which was the result of last season’s semifinal contest.
Scoring for Hellgate was sophomore Curtis Stevens. He wasn’t on the team last year, instead playing for the junior varsity squad that went undefeated. Nine of those JV players took over varsity starting spots this season after the Knights graduated all 11 starters from last year’s state championship team.
“I just saw Brady (Reed) going down the line and I know as an instinct he always drives on the end line, sets it to the goal line, to the 6, and I was there to tap it in pretty much,” Stevens said. “Brady did all the work. I was there to finish it off. I feel like the team did a great job of working as one and really stepping up for these final games.”
The Knights pushed their lead to 2-0 with about 25 minutes to play when senior Henry Pierce found the back of the net on a header after freshman Miles Shefloe kept the ball in play. He’s a first-year starter for the Knights after coming off the bench in previous seasons and he had to overcome a hip injury at the start of the year.
Pierce is one of six seniors for the Knights, who’ve won three consecutive state championships and are looking to complete a four-peat. Hellgate has played in eight straight title games, going 6-2 with a pair of three-peats. They’re 7-4 in 11 title game appearances under Anderson.
“My teammate Miles (Shefloe) got it on the end line, and I’m trying not to get in the box too early, and he put the ball in the air, and I just got there and finished it with my head,” Pierce said. “It was hard work from the beginning from the entire team today. Then we changed formation to being more defensive and played great defense. Everyone who needed to step up did.”
West refused to give in down 2-0 as the second half reached its final 20 minutes. Senior Loren Rogge scored on a looping free kick from Ryan Kirschman to the back post in the 61st minute to pull within 2-1.
Unlike Hellgate, West had back nearly the entirely same squad from last season’s junior-heavy team that lost in the semifinals. This time, the veteran Golden Bears had 14 seniors on their roster and have been able to overcome early deficits.
“We joke we almost play better one down because you have a fire lit underneath you,” West coach Luke Ashmore said. “We were unlucky to be scored on so early. I don’t want to say it was a pretty big mistake, but we kind of fell asleep back in our defensive third. A team like Hellgate is going to take advantage of it. Starting on the back foot didn’t do us any favors.
“But afterwards, I think we found ourselves. We continued to possess the ball. I was happy how we played the rest of the first half. The second goal was a bit of a bummer, but it came on a great cross and a great header.
“Getting a goal on the free kick was awesome and an energizer for us. These guys, their character and thought process on the field, they don’t let it get to them when we’re down, so kudos to them. Bummer we couldn’t find another one.”
West finished its season with an 11-2-3 record. Hellgate improved to 15-1-0 and will host the state championship game 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort Missoula. The Knights will face the winner of the Billings Senior at Bozeman game, which is 4 p.m. Wednesday.
