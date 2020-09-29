HELENA — The Helena High girls soccer team was hoping to avoid a second straight loss Tuesday, as the Bengals played host to Western AA rival Missoula Hellgate.
However, on a windy day at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Knights scored a pair of goals in the first half, both coming from Lucia Baker, en route to a 3-1 road win.
"We have just been rolling this season and we feel like we have been right on the edge," Missoula Hellgate head coach Natalie Hiller-Claridge. "And we finally put it all together (Tuesday). As a team effort, from the bench onto the field, I'm just excited where we are right now heading down the stretch."
Scoring the first goal is always an advantage in soccer and within the first 20 minutes or so of the first half, Hellgate scored twice, with both shots from Baker coming from outside the box.
"The wind was really swirling out there," Helena High girls head coach Mike Meloy said. "So when the ball is coming in, that can make it harder to get a read on, but that's no excuse. There is no reason why we shouldn't have gotten three or four goals."
Late in the first half, freshman Logan Todorovich got the Bengals on the board with her fourth goal of the season, on an impressive strike of her own.
Then, in the second half, the Bengals continued to push forward and had a number of goal-scoring opportunities, including a game-tying attempt that ricocheted off the post.
"Our back line is really solid," Hiller-Claridge said. "And I have the utmost confidence in them and my goal keeper and if we can keep everyone outside the 18, we feel pretty good."
Eventually, with just a few minutes left to go, Hellgate added an insurance goal when Ashley Young scored for the third time this season, on a free kick, wrapping up the 3-1 win for the Knights.
Leaving Helena with a win gives the Knights their fifth victory of the season. They also have three losses and three ties for a total of 18 points, which is the same point total the Bengals have, yet Helena has played two less matches and is 6-3 total on the season.
"We played most of the second half on our attacking side of the pitch," Meloy said. "So we were keeping possession of the ball and getting it down there, we just couldn't convert."
In the boys contest, Hellgate, which is the first-place team in the Western AA, improved its record on the season to 10-1. The Knights scored three first-half goals against the Bengals and held on for the 7-0 win. They sit in first place in the Western AA with 30 points. Helena High is in fourth with 14. They are 4-3-2 on the season.
Both Hellgate teams will host Helena Capital Saturday, while the Bengals will travel to Butte Thursday, before traveling to Missoula to take on Missoula Sentinel Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.