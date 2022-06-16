MISSOULA — Marcus Anderson's impressive soccer season has netted him yet another honor.
The Missoula Hellgate senior was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year on Thursday, the sports drink company announced Thursday. The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Anderson previously was named the Montana High School Association boys soccer player of the year. He also was chosen as the Missoulian/Republic Services boys soccer player of the year.
Anderson capped off his career with the lone goal in overtime of the State AA championship game as Hellgate beat Kalispell Glacier 1-0. He also recorded a goal and an assist in the 2-1 quarterfinal win over Billings Senior and assisted on the game-winning goal in the 1-0 semifinal win over Billings West.
Anderson, a 5-foot-8 and 165-pound midfielder, closed his senior campaign with 13 goals and 23 assists. He concluded his high school career by talling 49 goals and a state-record 79 assists. The Knights won their third consecutive state title and finished the season with a 16-0-2 record.
“Marcus was the one opponent we had to make sure didn’t hurt us, which of course he invariably did,” former Missoula Sentinel coach Gary Stein said in a news release. “Marcus always stands out and he has the singular ability to turn a match.”
Off the field, Anderson has maintained a 3.90 GPA and has volunteered locally as a youth soccer coach and a youth math tutor. He now has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization.
Anderson, who has signed to play at Fort Lewis College in Colorado, is Hellgate's fifth Gatorade Montana boys soccer player of the year since the award was first handed out in 1998-99. The Knights' other winners are Beckett Arthur (2020-21), Matt Baldridge (2017-18 and 2016-17), Peter Byrne (2015-16) and Garion Holian (2007-08).
Anderson is now a finalist for the Gatorade National boys soccer player of the year award, which will be announced later in June.
