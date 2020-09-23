MISSOULA — It took until the final minute, but the Loyola Sacred Heart boys soccer team broke a late tie against Hamilton on Wednesday to score a 2-1 victory at home and improve to 2-1-0.
Senior midfielder Will Burns sent a high-looping shot from the right wing over the head of goalie Sam Duerr, nestling it in the far left side of the goal in the 80th minute of the game. It was the Breaker's third goal of the year, and Burns, a third-year starter, has been involved in all three by scoring or assisting.
"I couldn't believe that, that went in," Loyola coach Eric Konzen said of the goal, which was assisted by Kade Kruer. "Will Burns has really stepped it up this year and become a vital part of the team.
"Every team needs somebody that has the ability to flip the switch when things aren't going well and change the overall attitude of the team. He plays a vital role there but on the field he punches above his weight class. He's not the biggest guy but for some reason can keep a guy a foot taller and 50 pounds heavier from taking the ball away from him."
Burns assisted on the first goal, scored by Jace Kruer 54 seconds into the game. The score remained 1-0 until Hamilton's Austin Drake scored an unassisted goal in the 66th minute.
Loyola's defense limited the Broncs to two shots on goal, and goalie Hudson Kovics made one save. Hamilton's Duerr saved three shots.
The Rams return to action when they host Stevensville on Saturday in their third Southern A conference game of the week. They started their week with a 2-0 road loss to Frenchtown.
"Right now, my belief is that every win for any team is going to be crucial. I think the Class A South is going to be the black-and-blue division," Konzen said of the league teams beating up each other throughout the year.
