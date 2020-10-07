MISSOULA — The Sentinel boys soccer team is responding in a big way after briefly losing its focus.
The Spartans, who suffered a 4-0 loss to Kalispell Glacier last week, earned a 4-0 win over Helena Capital on Wednesday one day after beating Big Sky 8-0 to move back into second place in the conference standings. They’ve secured a top-four spot in the playoffs and can finish with the second, third or fourth seed.
“The mistake we made last week is we looked too far ahead and were like ‘Oh, we’re really good and we can do all these things,’” Sentinel coach Gary Stein said. “It was like, ‘Slow down everybody,’ and we did. We learned some things, and now we know we have to get better every day and stop looking ahead and also stop looking back at what we had done.”
The Spartans now have 28 points with a 9-3-1 record heading into their final game Saturday against Helena High, which is in a third-place tie with Glacier with 26 points. Helena’s only remaining game is against Sentinel, while Glacier faces conference champ and top seed Hellgate (37 points) Thursday and lowly Butte (6 points) Friday.
There are several scenarios for where each of the three teams can finish, but Sentinel will reclaim control of its destiny if Glacier loses Thursday. If that happens, the Spartans can secure the second seed from the Western AA in the playoffs with a win against Helena.
A loss to Helena means the Spartans could be the third seed at best and potentially the fourth seed. Sentinel will know what result it will need to finish where before Saturday because Glacier plays Thursday and Friday.
“The way we played against Glacier was disappointing, and I told them we need to run through the finish line instead of up to it,” Stein said. “That’s past the playoffs and hopefully into state and going some damage there. I think their resiliency came about that way this week.”
Against Capital, Jayce Gerstle scored two goals, including one on a penalty kick. Aaron Stanicar opened the scoring, and Camdin Dirnberger closed the scoring. Tait Kuchenbrod and Hunter Chatriand each collected one assist.
“They were hurt by the loss Glacier, and we’ve been hurt playing with a roster of 13 people last week and were scrapping for players,” Stein said. “We got healthier, came together and know how we want to play. We committed to playing as a team instead of 1v1. That’s our key.
“If we get stuck in a 1v1 game, we’ll get in trouble. But if we get into a team game, I don’t know if we can get beat. I think we might be that good if we play as a team.”
The Spartans have shown flashes of their brilliance. They’ve been the only team to prevent Hellgate from winning, rallying for a tie that snapped the Knights’ 17-game winning streak.
A win Saturday would give Sentinel its 10th of the season, continuing the progression from eight wins in Stein’s first year coaching in 2018 and nine last year. It could also boost their confidence even more heading into the playoffs.
“We might be on the precipice of being a really good team,” Stein said. “We’ll see if we’re really ready to play up against a higher-seeded team on the east side. We don’t have any fear about who we play.”
Sentinel girls roll
The Sentinel girls soccer team secured a top-three seed for the playoffs and kept alive their shot at a conference title by scoring a 3-0 win over Helena Capital, despite missing starting goalie Kassidy Kirgan, after losing for the first two times last week and playing to a tie Tuesday.
The Spartans turned to Gracie Hietala, their backup, and she pitched a clean sheet. They got goals from Haley Wolsky and Jayden Salisbury to go up 2-0 at the half, and Grace Hurteau added a goal in the second half. Karlee Sperry, Shaye Ewing and Maddie Thien each had an assist.
Sentinel now has 25 points and are 7-2-4 heading into its final game against Helena High Saturday. The Spartans trail Helena and Kalispell Glacier, which are both tied for first with 27 points and play two more games apiece with the opportunity to each get up to six points.
"We had a rough run last week where we lost to Glacier and lost to Helena High two games in a row after not having lost all season," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "Then yesterday against Big Sky our goalkeeper, who I think is the best in the state and absolutely our savior on so many occasions, took a hard knock and wasn't herself.
"She didn't play today. It's a big question mark if she'll be playing for us Saturday or in the playoffs. We're keeping our fingers crossed."
