BILLINGS — Briel Powers scored a goal and assisted on another to help Missoula Sentinel top Billings Skyview 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Class AA soccer playoffs Friday night at Amend Park.
Sentinel (10-3-3), the third seed from the West, will get to host the East’s No. 4 seed, Billings West, Tuesday in the semifinals. The Golden Bears (9-3-4) topped Missoula Hellgate, the No. 1 team from the West, 1-0 on Tuesday.
Skyview, which was seeded second in the East, concluded its season at 10-4-1.
Powers scored the opening goal on an assist by Phoebe Knellhorne. Later, still in the first half, Powers assisted a goal by Haley Wolsky, and the Spartans had all they needed on this night.
Sentinel takes an 11-match unbeaten streak into the semifinals. The Spartans are 9-2-0 in that stretch.
