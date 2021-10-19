MISSOULA — Everything seems to be coming together at the perfect time for the Missoula Sentinel girls soccer team.
The Spartans dominated in their Class AA playoff opener on Tuesday, blanking Kalispell Flathead, 6-0, at sun-splashed Sentinel. It marked the fourth win in a row for the Spartans, who haven't lost since Sept. 25.
"It's been awesome," Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge said. "When (attacker) Shaye Ewing got injured earlier this season, we were really worried that we were losing a senior leader.
"The girls really just started to gel around the fact that we weren't going to be able to do it individually without her, so everybody started playing together as a team."
The Spartans (10-3-2) needed to evolve offensively. That process involved replacing Ewing with a sophomore, Briel Powers, and changing up schemes. Sentinel knew it was on the right track when it tied Western AA champion Helena on its home pitch late last month. Then after another tie with Helena Capital, Sentinel caught fire, averaging five goals in its last four outings.
Needless to say, the Spartans will take a lot of momentum into their quarterfinal showdown at Bozeman Gallatin County this weekend.
"We have to come out and play the way we've been playing because we can play with anyone," said Sentinel junior Haley Wolsky, who has scored more goals (21) this season than any other girl in Class AA. "Today we came out strong and never stepped back. It's super important to score first and get on them early."
That may be especially important against a Gallatin team that has lost only once all season (10-1-4). On the other hand, if the Spartans start to sputter with their attack, it's comforting for them to know they can go to a Plan B.
"What has happened is we've started playing different formations depending on the scenario," Lochridge said. "If we're not having luck in one part of the field, we can switch to a different formation and start having luck in a different part of the field, which has been incredibly huge."
It also has to be of comfort to the Spartans that they have one of the top goal keepers in the state in Kassidy Kirgan. The 5-foot-7 junior didn't see a lot of shots go her way Tuesday, but what she did face she denied. Kirgan has allowed just one goal in her last four games.
Sentinel wasted no time in jumping on Flathead (3-10-2) in front of a nice crowd at Sentinel. Gracie Hietela scored in the third minute, taking a feed from Wolsky and calmly rolling the ball into the lower right corner of the net. Wolsky scored roughly seven minutes later on an assist from Emily McElmurry.
Aidan Ortt made the score 3-0 on a sweet shot from the left flank in the 34th minute. Then just before halftime the hosts benefited from an own goal.
Sentinel added two insurance goals in the second half. Powers had an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute and Peyton Schmauch found the net in the 69th minute on a feed from Reece Rosenbach.
"We're playing super well as a team, finding each other and playing together," Wolsky said. "Everyone has really stepped up and filled in."
