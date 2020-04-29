MISSOULA — The connections and special care from Missoula coaches are what make Jake Larson's college signing so captivating.
The Sentinel senior has been playing a high level of soccer the last few years for well-known veteran skippers Geoff Birnbaum (Strikers) and Gary Stein (Spartans). Both are men that care deeply about their players.
Birnbaum retired as coach of the U19 Strikers last year and Stein's time with Larson ended in October at the State AA tourney. Yet they continued to look out for the senior, safe in the knowledge he has the skills to play in college.
Larson drew interest from recruiters from Colorado Mesa University, MSU Billings and even Oregon State. But none of those programs felt like a good fit — financially or otherwise.
Enter Birnbaum and Stein, who helped him connect with Michael Pantalione, leader of Yavapai College, the nationally respected JUCO program in Prescott, Arizona. Long-time Treasure Staters may recognize the name Pantalione from his time spent in Missoula, where he founded, developed and directed Montana youth soccer. He also coached at UM after graduating from the university.
"Geoff and Gary had been talking to Yavapai about me and telling me about the school, then one of their assistant coaches finally came and watched me in a club tournament in February," Larson recalled.
"We started to talk more, and I signed in March. I'm really excited and very grateful for the opportunity. It's exciting because of how competitive they are. I can keep competing at a high level, and it will be something new."
The goal for Larson is to land in a four-year program — maybe even an NCAA Division I program — on scholarship. It's one big reason he chose Yavapai, which is known as the most decorated JUCO program in the nation, with seven national titles under 32-year skipper Pantalione.
"They're bringing in kids from Vegas and Oregon that are used to competing at a high level all year around," said the senior, who expects to play either at center midfielder or center back. "I'm excited but a little nervous about that. I'll have to make sure I'm ready to play at a high level when I get there."
Birnbaum has been helping Zootown players connect with college coaches for many years. With that chapter of his life coming to an end, it was especially gratifying to be able to help Larson.
"He's a kid that does almost everything right," Birnbaum said. "Even his yellow cards probably are better than the ones most players get. He's kind of the enforcer. A big, strong center back.
"Part of what you need in soccer is to make sure your smaller players are protected. He's an intense kid. But off the field, he's an incredibly good Christian, and he's just a great teammate."
At 6-foot-2, Larson is especially good at anchoring and organizing a defense.
"He's not the tallest kid on the field, but he wins a lot of balls in the air," Birnbaum noted. "He loves to compete. He's a fierce competitor in the very best way."
