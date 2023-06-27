MISSOULA — After making a historical breakthrough on Sunday, the Missoula Strikers U19 girls soccer team saw its tournament run come to an end in Tuesday's quarterfinal round of the USYS Far West Regionals in Boise.

It marked the first time a girls squad from Montana ever played in the knockout round of Far West Regionals. The Strikers ran into a strong Idaho team and lost a 2-0 decision.

"We kind of ran into a road block today, a very good team that had a majority of the possession time," Strikers coach Jay Anderson said. "I'd love to play a team like that all the time. I'd love another shot, but all props to Idaho." ​

The Strikers are an area all-star team of sorts, with representatives from Sentinel, Hellgate, Big Sky, Loyola Sacred Heart, Hamilton and Plains. Team members include Lilly Allen, Carmen Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Moira Antrim, Anika Chavez, Emilie Courchesne, Mackenzie Hartze, Kassidy Kirgan, Phoebe Knellhorne, Irelyn Lochridge, Jaden Lumpkin, Riley Lumpkin, Noel Migliaccio, Simona Rizzon, Victoria Uskoski, Gracie Vasquez, Emily Winters and Claire Wrobleski.

"The experience was wonderful overall," Anderson said. "The girls are a very tight-knit group, so even off the field they were hanging out and it was fun. The soccer was really good.

"The boys have had a lot of success on their side for Strikers, so it was awesome to see these girls do it this year. The talent we had on the team and chemistry in general — they're such good friends and fight for each other. They want each other to do well."