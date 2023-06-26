MISSOULA — The Missoula Strikers U19 girls team advanced to Tuesday's quarterfinal round of the United States Youth Soccer Organization Far West Regionals after finishing 2-1 in pool play in Boise.

This past weekend they beat Oregon, 1-0, then lost to Washington, 2-1, then beat California East Bay, 4-0.

According to coach Jay Anderson, who also guides the Missoula Hellgate boys varsity team, it's the first time a girls squad from Montana has advanced to the knockout round of Far West Regionals. The Strikers will play Idaho Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Team members include Lilly Allen, Carmen Anderson, Chloe Anderson, Moira Antrim, Anika Chavez, Emilie Courchesne, Mackenzie Hartze, Kassidy Kirgan, Phoebe Knellhorne, Irelyn Lochridge, Jaden Lumpkin, Riley Lumpkin, Noel Migliaccio, Simona Rizzon, Victoria Uskoski, Gracie Vasquez, Emily Winters and Claire Wrobleski.

The Strikers U16 boys team also finished 2-1 in pool play but failed to advance on goal differential.